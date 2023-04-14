Ridiculousness
Sterling and Carly Aquilino II
Season 31 E 4 • 06/01/2023
Comedian Carly Aquilino reunites with Rob and Steelo to react to videos of sports played in all kinds of outdoor settings, surprisingly filthy talkers, uncoordinated food tosses and more.
S30 • E8RidiculousnessChanel and Sterling DCXXXIV
Chanel and Steelo join Rob to watch dangerous teeter-totter encounters, cheer on supportive strangers, marvel at skilled beer pong champions and more.
04/14/2023
S30 • E9RidiculousnessChanel and Sterling DCXXXV
Rob, Steelo and Chanel check out videos of people losing their phones in unexpected ways, flight attendants who know how to entertain and awkward animal encounters.
04/14/2023
S30 • E10RidiculousnessChanel and Sterling DCXXXVI
Rob, Chanel and Steelo react to videos of employees who love their jobs, creative insect exterminators, family photos that are ruined in the blink of an eye and more.
04/14/2023
S31 • E1RidiculousnessSterling and Karrueche Tran
Actress Karrueche Tran joins Rob and Steelo in the studio and reacts to videos of hard-hitting softballs, die-hard cell phone users, devoted bird feeders and more.
06/01/2023
S31 • E1RidiculousnessSterling and B. Simone
YouTuber B. Simone joins Steelo and Rob to observe the challenges of navigating bleachers, inexperienced rollerbladers, fun-loving retirees and kiteboarding disasters.
04/24/2023
S31 • E2RidiculousnessSterling and Madison Beer
Rob, Steelo and singer Madison Beer react to clips of unexpected victories, rudely awakened nappers, powerful windstorms and overconfident people defeated by gravity.
04/26/2023
S31 • E2RidiculousnessSterling and Nina Agdal
Danish supermodel Nina Agdal watches shocking clips with Rob and Steelo, including ones of food-related gags, arachnophobes put to the test and construction site falls and close calls.
06/01/2023
S31 • E3RidiculousnessSterling and Rachel Wolfson
Steelo, Rob and actress Rachel Wolfson share their thoughts on Jenga mishaps, not-so-influential influencers, devilish little kids and people with no respect for the sanctity of pizza.
05/01/2023
S31 • E4RidiculousnessSterling and Nikki Blades
Radio host Nikki Blades hits the red couch with Steelo and Rob to watch clips featuring the importance of handrails, adventurous baby animals and the hypnotic world of virtual reality.
05/03/2023
S31 • E5RidiculousnessSterling and Maddy Smith
Rob, Steelo and Wild 'N Out's Maddy Smith check out clips of broken screens, mischievous animals, anti-morning people and outspoken kids sharing their deep dislike of school.
05/10/2023
S31 • E3RidiculousnessSterling and Carly Aquilino
Comedian Carly Aquilino reacts to internet videos featuring helpful animals, home workout fails, people carrying heavy loads on their heads, malfunctioning helicopters and more.
06/01/2023
S31 • E5RidiculousnessSterling and Lolo Wood II
Model and fitness trainer Lolo Wood joins Rob and Steelo to break down clips of water guzzlers, hilariously hair-raising moments, fan mishaps, people doing and saying silly things and more.
06/01/2023
S33 • E2RidiculousnessSterling and the Stallone Sisters II
The Stallone sisters join Rob and Steelo to react to videos of dads getting pranked, errant arrows, radical readers, reluctant fear facers, comically curious kids, and more.
05/15/2023
