The Challenge

Bertha

Season 37 E 2 • 08/18/2021

The agents face off in a heist-style challenge, a love triangle stirs up raw feelings in the house, and an elimination vote tests the veteran alliance.

1:04:13

The Challenge
S37 • E1
The List

The international agents rescue the Americans, two veterans reveal their unexpected off-season hookup, and a mysterious list sends ripples throughout the house.
08/11/2021
Full Ep
1:03:56
The Challenge
S37 • E2
Bertha

The agents face off in a heist-style challenge, a love triangle stirs up raw feelings in the house, and an elimination vote tests the veteran alliance.
08/18/2021
Full Ep
1:03:43
The Challenge
S37 • E3
Truce or Dare

Big T's loyalties come into question, an intense diving challenge results in multiple injuries, and a desire for revenge tempts the Agency to smash the veterans' alliance.
08/25/2021
Full Ep
1:03:43
The Challenge
S37 • E4
Messy

Amber seeks to affirm her spot in the "Big Brother" alliance, a split-second decision during Undercover Comms tests a friendship, and elimination gets personal.
09/01/2021
Full Ep
1:03:43
The Challenge
S37 • E5
Good Vibes and Gladiator

Romance blooms in the house, the players race through various obstacles in a muddy Mindfield mission, and a vet's injury compromises her partner's standing in the competition.
09/08/2021
Full Ep
41:44
The Challenge
S37 • E6
Alien

Kaycee plans a romantic date for Nany, agents must solve puzzles while strapped to the tops of spinning cars, and a stolen pizza leads to all-out war.
09/15/2021
Full Ep
42:46
The Challenge
S37 • E7
Uncle CT

Emy charts a risky gambit to steal her "dream partner," the house nervously awaits TJ's ruling on the pizza incident, and a legendary elimination game gets a new twist.
09/22/2021
Full Ep
1:03:42
The Challenge
S37 • E8
The Threat

Berna and Hughie hope to win the Dive Bomb challenge and finally break the vets' alliance, Amber considers a risky move in pursuit of revenge, and two teams Race to Escape in elimination.
09/29/2021
Full Ep
1:03:21
The Challenge
S37 • E9
The War

No longer protected, the vets must devise new strategies, the teams get down and dirty in Bombshell Battle, and Cory's cozy relationship with the rookies raises eyebrows.
10/06/2021
Full Ep
1:03:54
The Challenge
S37 • E10
Precious Stones

Big T and Logan don't see eye-to-eye on their relationship, TJ changes the rules of the game during Diamond Dash, and a compromised player refuses to go down without a fight.
10/13/2021
Full Ep
1:03:24
The Challenge
S37 • E11
Mucus Plug

The competitors speak to their families, the teams take leaps of faith while hanging over the Mediterranean Sea in Satellite Sabotage, and Kyle worries he's seen as an easy target.
10/20/2021
Full Ep
1:03:39
The Challenge
S37 • E12
500

On the 500th episode, the players transfer bags of cash to an end zone in a rigorous Brush Contact mission, and a vet causes dissension to coax a rookie into volunteering for elimination.
10/27/2021
Interview
01:10

The ChallengeS37 E12
Spies, Lies and Allies Final Words - 500

The latest eliminated player admits she's ready to be back home but stands by her impressive rookie season record.
10/27/2021
Exclusive
25:56

The ChallengeS37 E12
Aftermath - 500

Nany, Devin, Tori, Josh, Emy, Kyle and special guest Darrell celebrate the 500th episode with Devyn Simone and discuss Emy's standout rookie season and Emerald's dominance in Brush Contact.x
11/01/2021
