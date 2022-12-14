The Challenge: Ride or Dies

Reunion, Pt. 1

Season 38 E 20 • 02/22/2023

Amber reveals a secret, Johnny, Ravyn and Nurys discuss their love triangle, and Olivia shares the severity of her facial injury.

More

Watching

Full Ep
1:03:48
Sign in to Watch

The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S38 • E10
Dancing on My Own

Jordan's fling with Nurys upsets Tori, the players take on a challenge inspired by "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," and cracks start to form in the foundation of Faysal's new team.
12/14/2022
Full Ep
1:03:53
Sign in to Watch

The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S38 • E11
Nelly: Ride (or Die) Wit Me

TJ runs a dizzying trivia challenge, Nurys comes clean with Tori about her relationship with Jordan, and two players face off in the Pato Brawl, an Argentinean update of the Pole Wrestle.
12/21/2022
Full Ep
1:03:50
Sign in to Watch

The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S38 • E12
Frenemy of the State

Devin tries inspiring his teammates to end their losing streak, the players hold on tight in Chopper Drop, and the elimination vote gets ugly when Tori and Jordan's feelings come into play.
12/28/2022
Full Ep
1:03:37
Sign in to Watch

The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S38 • E13
Blind Faith

Jordan faces blowback for his duplicitous elimination vote, the teams gamble in Blind Faith, and Faysal and Moriah's Ride or Die relationship begins to crack.
01/04/2023
Full Ep
1:03:19
Sign in to Watch

The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S38 • E14
Terrorist of Love

The players pair up for a vertigo-inducing challenge, Tori's fragile relationship with Jordan is threatened by one choice, and TJ changes the game's trajectory with the mother of all twists.
01/11/2023
Full Ep
1:04:48
Sign in to Watch

The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S38 • E15
Knot a Problem

Two pairs fight to get back into the game, Amber and Chauncey have a target on their backs, and players must solve a puzzle in the back of an out-of-control bus.
01/18/2023
Full Ep
1:04:07
Sign in to Watch

The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S38 • E16
Friends or Froze

The competitors determine who among them are most vulnerable, puzzle and communication skills are tested in Frozen Senseless, and two teams climb to the top in Bridge It.
01/25/2023
Full Ep
1:02:19
Sign in to Watch

The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S38 • E17
Riders on the Storm

Four pairs begin TJ's grueling 100-hour final challenge, and misfortune and miscommunication jeopardize the teams' chances of winning.
02/01/2023
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch

The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S38 • E18
The Hours

As the final continues, tempers flare as Devin and Tori try to maintain their lead, an injury sparks an explosive argument, and the challengers face a formidable feast.
02/08/2023
Full Ep
1:02:20
Sign in to Watch

The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S38 • E19
The End of the Ride

With 31 hours left in the final, three teams face a cornfield maze and Balls In for a last chance at $1 million in the ultimate test of their physical strength and intelligence.
02/15/2023
Full Ep
42:46
Sign in to Watch

The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S38 • E20
Reunion, Pt. 1

Amber reveals a secret, Johnny, Ravyn and Nurys discuss their love triangle, and Olivia shares the severity of her facial injury.
02/22/2023
Full Ep
41:30
Sign in to Watch

The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S38 • E21
Reunion, Pt. 2

Turbo sends a message, Faysal's comments about Moriah come to light, Tori and Jordan relive their confusing dynamic from this past season, and Nelson's honorable style of play is praised.
03/01/2023
Full Ep
40:42
Sign in to Watch

The Challenge: Ride or Dies
S38 • E22
Ready to Ride

Three teams of Challenge vets scope out the competition, and TJ Lavin offers a sneak peek at what's to come on a season that will test even the strongest ride or die bonds.
10/10/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30

2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Drew Barrymore Is Hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023

Drew Barrymore gets a breaking news update from a fan-favorite horror movie villain about the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023, airing Sunday, May 7, on MTV.
03/22/2023
Trailer
00:30

Rivalries Go Global on The Challenge: World Championship

International MVPs team with and compete against Challenge legends on The Challenge: World Championship, streaming now exclusively on Paramount+.
03/02/2023
Trailer
00:30

The Real Friends of WeHoS1
Brad Goreski and Todrick Hall Are The Real Friends of WeHo

Fasten your seatbelts for a fierce night with Brad Goreski, Todrick Hall, Curtis Hamilton and more members of their squad when The Real Friends of WeHo premieres Friday, January 20, at 9/8c.
01/06/2023
Trailer
00:15

RidiculousnessS29
New Time, New Season, Same Old Pranks on Ridiculousness

Clear your Monday nights for back-to-back episodes of Ridiculousness with Rob, Steelo and Chanel with an all-new season, Mondays at 8/7c.
01/03/2023
Trailer
01:15

Jersey Shore Family Vacation
It's Time for the Biggest Family Vacation Ever

From Hollywood to New Orleans and beyond, the fam fist pumps their way across the U.S.A. on a new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, premiering Thursday, January 26, at 8/7c.
12/23/2022