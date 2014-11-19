Girl Code
Birth Control, Showing Off, Overthinking
Season 4 E 5 • 07/13/2015
Nessa and Carly experience birth control differently, Jade believes showing off is a human right, and Quinn overthinks every thing she says and does.
More
Watching
Full Ep
20:47
Sign in to Watch
Girl CodeS3 • E17Holidays
The girls jingle their bells and light the menorah as they talk about the holiday season, including being single, giving the perfect gift and getting a little too toasted at parties.
11/19/2014
Full Ep
20:45
Sign in to Watch
Girl CodeS3 • E18Awkward And Faking It Special
The casts of 'Faking It' and 'Awkward.' share their 'Girl Code' tips.
11/25/2014
Full Ep
20:33
Sign in to Watch
Girl CodeS3 • E13Freshman Year
The girls get real about the fun of freshman year, including life in the dorms, picking classes and eating cereal at every meal.
12/10/2014
Full Ep
20:34
Sign in to Watch
Girl CodeS3 • E14Bad Girls
The girls detail all the ways to be bad, from the art of the swear and getting in trouble to handling online trolls.
12/23/2014
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Girl CodeS3 • E15Music
The girls tap into their inner songbirds when they talk about music, including making playlists, mastering an instrument and having an amazing time at a concert.
12/29/2014
Full Ep
20:37
Sign in to Watch
Girl CodeS3 • E16Sadness
Break out the tissues: The girls are talking about sadness, including putting the fun in funerals, dealing with depression and how to cope when your clothes just won't fit.
12/29/2014
Full Ep
20:57
Sign in to Watch
Girl CodeS4 • E1Dry Spells, Slang, Quitting
Nicole uses Urban Dictionary to make sense of her Twitter replies, Alesha dishes about her five-year dry spell, and Jamie reveals when it’s time to quit a job.
06/03/2015
Full Ep
20:57
Sign in to Watch
Girl CodeS4 • E2Vomiting, Pictures, The One
Shannon offers up a cheat sheet for group photos, Nicole gives solid advice for throwing up in public, and Awkwafina illustrates her dream man.
06/10/2015
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch
Girl CodeS4 • E3Sexual Pressure, Being Bored, Hobbies
Matteo thinks women are sexualized from infancy, Tanisha prides herself on being boring, and Annie outlines the three benefits of having hobbies.
06/17/2015
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
Girl CodeS4 • E4Being Naked, Listening, Guilt
Annie answers how to win at being naked, Jamie compares guilt to eating too much cheese, and Shannon defines the difference between listening and hearing.
06/24/2015
Full Ep
20:56
Sign in to Watch
Girl CodeS4 • E5Birth Control, Showing Off, Overthinking
Nessa and Carly experience birth control differently, Jade believes showing off is a human right, and Quinn overthinks every thing she says and does.
07/13/2015
Full Ep
20:35
Sign in to Watch
Girl CodeS4 • E6Vaginal Health, Smarts, Spoiling
The girls offer up tips for keeping their bods healthy, Nicole warns against the dangers of growing up spoiled, and Tanisha defines the difference between book and street smarts.
07/13/2015
Full Ep
20:40
Sign in to Watch
Girl CodeS4 • E7Your Phone, Having a Baby, Anger
The girls weigh the pros and cons of having children, Awkwafina reveals how much time she really spends on the phone, and Tanisha describes her biggest anger trigger.
07/27/2015
Full Ep
20:57
Sign in to Watch
Girl CodeS4 • E8Butts, Attending Weddings, Therapy
Shannon explains why her butt is her BFF, Jamie learns the true expense of wedding dresses, and the girls agree on the value of therapy.
07/27/2015
Full Ep
20:33
Sign in to Watch
Girl CodeS4 • E9Playing It Cool, Injuries/Getting Hurt, Parents & Technology
The girls share texts from their parents, Jamie lays out the stages of getting hurt, and Shalyah describes her version of playing it cool.
08/03/2015
Full Ep
20:57
Sign in to Watch
Girl CodeS4 • E10Moving Back In, Manners, Penis/Balls
Nicole describes the most upsetting balls, Carly provides three tips for surviving moving back home, and Nessa explains the difference between going to a tea party and having basic manners.
08/10/2015
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch
Girl CodeS4 • E11Picking Up Guys 2.0, The Weekend, Your Voice
Tanisha defines the perfect weekend, Awkwafina and Matteo record an original song, and the girls weigh in on making the first move.
08/10/2015
Full Ep
20:33
Sign in to Watch
Girl CodeS4 • E12Watching TV, Hugging, Being Insecure
The girls reveal their all-time favorite TV shows, Shalyah demonstrates how to make a hug awkward, and Nicole recalls her first memory of feeling insecure.
08/17/2015
Full Ep
20:42
Sign in to Watch
Girl CodeS4 • E13Bad Sex, Grandparents, Eating Habits
Awkwafina’s grandma comes to visit, Alice describes how to eat sushi like a disgusting ex-boyfriend, and the guys admit they don’t know what bad sex is.
08/17/2015
Full Ep
20:37
Sign in to Watch
Girl CodeS4 • E14Pooping, Playing the Field, Interviewing
Annie ranks the men she’s dating, Carly mock interviews Nessa, and the girls share wiping strategies.
09/14/2015
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Ex On The BeachS5 Surfing on Second Chances on Ex on the Beach
Get ready to ride the turbulent waves of love in a brand-new season of Ex on the Beach, premiering Thursday, March 31 at 8/7c.
03/11/2022
Trailer
00:30
Rise Up Against Hate with See Us Unite for Change
Join host Ken Jeong and celebrities like Jhene Aiko, Saweetie, Seventeen, Olivia Munn and Daniel Dae Kim to stand with the AAPI community with See Us Unite for Change, Friday at 8/7c.
05/19/2021
Promo
03:24
Sean Daley Remembers Prince And His Impact On The World
REVOLUTIONARY: Sean Daley calls in during our live stream to remember Prince his most heartfelt way.
04/21/2016
Promo
05:36
CeeLo Says A Prayer For Prince
CeeLo and other celebrities reach out to Prince to pay their respects.
04/21/2016