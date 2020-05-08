Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Moving Back in with My Parents During COVID
Season 1 E 4 • 08/26/2020
Keyrra is at odds with her family as she preps for a home birth, and Lexi, awakening to her cultural identity, moves to New Jersey to live with her mom and her mom's conservative boyfriend.
True Life Presents: Quarantine Stories
S1 • E1
Stuck in a Crowded House
Emotions boil over when Chris and his pregnant girlfriend Ameide move in with Chris's family, and Jamiere struggles with remote learning while living in her mom's crowded house.
08/05/2020
True Life Presents: Quarantine Stories
S1 • E2
Love in the Time of Corona
During the pandemic, Sam and Micah's decision to isolate together takes them from friendship to something more, and Haylie gets stranded in a Moroccan hostel and ghosted by her fiance.
08/12/2020
True Life Presents: Quarantine Stories
S1 • E3
Love Under Lockdown
Kai and B's different gender journeys cause tension under lockdown, and Ashley wonders if she should continue her relationship with Nicole in New York or return newly single to California.
08/19/2020
True Life Presents: Quarantine Stories
S1 • E4
