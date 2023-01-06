All Star Shore
Welcome to the Shore!
Season 1 E 1 • 06/01/2023
14 global reality stars move into the ultimate Shore house, ready to compete in the first ever party competition show! But when a rumor threatens to kill their vibe, and a budding romance, the All Stars set out to find the person responsible.
S1 • E2All Star ShoreWe're All Small Prostitutes
Bethan confronts a rumor about Johnny. Angelina and Joey enjoy a catamaran trip with new allies. A foul Exile Game sends the losers to an even smellier Exile. And Blake and James compete for the same girl, while Marina makes a bold move on her crush.
06/01/2023
