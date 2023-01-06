All Star Shore

Welcome to the Shore!

Season 1 E 1 • 06/01/2023

14 global reality stars move into the ultimate Shore house, ready to compete in the first ever party competition show! But when a rumor threatens to kill their vibe, and a budding romance, the All Stars set out to find the person responsible.

More

Watching

Full Ep
45:10

S1 • E1
All Star Shore
Welcome to the Shore!

14 global reality stars move into the ultimate Shore house, ready to compete in the first ever party competition show! But when a rumor threatens to kill their vibe, and a budding romance, the All Stars set out to find the person responsible.
06/01/2023
Full Ep
44:05
Sign in to Watch

S1 • E2
All Star Shore
We're All Small Prostitutes

Bethan confronts a rumor about Johnny. Angelina and Joey enjoy a catamaran trip with new allies. A foul Exile Game sends the losers to an even smellier Exile. And Blake and James compete for the same girl, while Marina makes a bold move on her crush.
06/01/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:20

Sammi Sweetheart Is Coming to Jersey Shore Family Vacation
Jersey Shore Family VacationS6

Sammi Sweetheart -- the sweetest girl you'll ever meet -- returns to the shore on all-new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, coming this summer.
06/02/2023
Trailer
00:30

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Moves to MTV
Love & Hip Hop AtlantaS11

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta is rolling over to MTV when the new season premieres as part of the Tuesday Takeover, starting Tuesday, June 13, at 8/7c.
05/30/2023
Trailer
00:45

Love & Hip Hop Is Coming to MTV
Love & Hip Hop AtlantaS11

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Season 11 is welcoming new faces as the crew joins a whole new network on MTV as part of the all-star Tuesday Takeover, starting June 13.
05/09/2023
Trailer
00:20

A New Era of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta Begins
Love & Hip Hop AtlantaS11

Don't miss an all-new season of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta at its new home on MTV, starting June 13.
05/05/2023
Trailer
00:15

Are You Ready for an All-New Tuesday Night Takeover?

Tuesday nights are about to get much more exciting with Caught in the Act: Unfaithful, MTV Couples Retreat, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Run It Back, now on MTV.
04/12/2023