Hot Heads in Hot Tubs
Season 1 E 4 • 04/25/2019
Pauly and Vinny bring the boardwalk to California, jealousy rises as sparks fly between Pauly and another single, and the group reveals their dirty laundry.
Double Shot at Love
S1 • E1
Double Trouble, Pt. 1
With Vinny acting as host of the show, Pauly gets to know the first set of single ladies by asking them to freestyle about their personalities while he DJs.
04/11/2019
Full Ep
43:15
Double Shot at Love
S1 • E2
Double Trouble, Pt. 2
With Pauly acting as host of the show, it's Vinny's turn to get to know the singles during one-on-one sit-downs and a revealing trivia competition.
04/16/2019
Full Ep
44:12
Double Shot at Love
S1 • E3
Let's Get Ready to Rumble
Vinny makes a connection at a dance party, one of the women wants out of the house, and Vinny and Pauly duke it out for the chance to take some of the ladies out on a date.
04/18/2019
Full Ep
43:48
Double Shot at Love
S1 • E4
Hot Heads in Hot Tubs
Pauly and Vinny bring the boardwalk to California, jealousy rises as sparks fly between Pauly and another single, and the group reveals their dirty laundry.
04/25/2019
Full Ep
41:59
Double Shot at Love
S1 • E5
Swan Songs
Pauly and Vinny face off for the chance at a one-on-one date with a single, and emotions run high throughout the house when Nikki starts a rumor.
05/02/2019
Full Ep
41:57
Double Shot at Love
S1 • E6
Make America Guido Again
Pauly and Vinny face off in a Double Shot debate, the singles vote for superlatives in the house, and Nikki shows the guys a different side of herself.
05/09/2019
Full Ep
43:08
Double Shot at Love
S1 • E7
Hurricane Angelina
Coming in hot with her aggressive, confrontational approach, Pauly and Vinny's Jersey Shore roommate Angelina drops in to sort out which ladies are there for the right reason.
05/16/2019
Full Ep
43:13
Double Shot at Love
S1 • E8
Roller Skating on Thin Ice
Pauly and Vinny's bromance hits a rough patch when they both fall for the same woman, and drama erupts in the house when Nikki's jealousy rubs the other ladies the wrong way.
05/23/2019
Full Ep
43:33
Double Shot at Love
S1 • E9
Pack Your Baggage
The ladies confront their relationship baggage, test out their maternal instincts during a day with Pauly's "daughter" and pack for a trip on a private jet with the guys.
05/30/2019
Full Ep
43:42
Double Shot at Love
S1 • E10
DJs to PJs
After Pauly takes the ladies to Houston to get a taste of his DJ lifestyle, Vinny takes them to Staten Island to get grilled by his Jersey Shore roommate Nicole.
06/06/2019
Full Ep
43:59
Double Shot at Love
S1 • E11
In Da Club... With Your Parents
Pauly and Vinny see a different side of the women when the singles' friends and family members visit the house, and Ronnie and Jenni drop by and bring a surprise with them.
06/13/2019
Full Ep
43:02
Double Shot at Love
S1 • E12
You Can't Handle the Truth
The truth comes out when Jersey Shore's Jenni and Ronnie subject the singles to a lie detector test, and Pauly and Vinny go on their final one-on-one dates.
06/20/2019
Full Ep
46:37
Double Shot at Love
S1 • E13
The Final Shot
Before the final Cab Ceremony, Pauly and Vinny's moms drop by to meet the remaining ladies, and the guys decide who they want to ask for a shot at love.
06/27/2019
Full Ep
39:58
Double Shot at Love
S1 • E14
Reunion
After the Double Shot at Love finale, Justina Valentine sits down with Pauly, Vinny and the ladies to discuss drama, hookups and the shocking final Cab Ceremony.
06/28/2019
Full Ep
42:14
Double Shot at Love
S2 • E1
Vegas Ex-Scape
Pauly and Vinny invite their exes to come live and work with them in Las Vegas, but their reunion takes an unexpected turn when Derynn invites three male friends along.
06/11/2020
Full Ep
41:47
Double Shot at Love
S2 • E2
Don’t Be Bitter, Be Better
Pauly and Vinny try to start a dialogue with Nikki and Maria, the new guys fall victim to the prank war champions, and Marissa and Brandon break an unspoken house rule.
06/18/2020
Full Ep
41:49
Double Shot at Love
S2 • E3
Mom, I Messed Up
Pauly and Vinny do damage control after their suitemates' messy first day of work, Marissa tells her mom about her one-night stand, and the guys try to prank the ladies.
06/25/2020
Full Ep
41:49
Double Shot at Love
S2 • E4
Honey, I'm Home
Derynn hooks up with a Chippendales dancer, Vinny confronts Maria for insulting him online, and Pauly's attempt to make peace with Nikki backfires.
07/02/2020
Full Ep
41:19
Double Shot at Love
S2 • E5
Here's the Tea
Antonio's flirtations finally catch up with him, Brandon's comments about Nikki lead to a major blowup, and Derynn brings Ricky home from the club with one thing on her mind.
07/09/2020
Full Ep
41:49
Double Shot at Love
S2 • E6
We Got a Situation
The women rally around Derynn, Vinny and Pauly help Antonio come clean to his girlfriend, Mike and Lauren make a surprise visit, and a night out ends with hookups.
07/16/2020
Full Ep
41:49
Double Shot at Love
S2 • E7
DJ Pauly D Day
Pauly D hosts an epic pool party at Drai's, Mike and Lauren try to suss out Nikki and Maria's intentions, and intense flirting between exes results in hookups in the suite.
07/24/2020
Full Ep
41:49
Double Shot at Love
S2 • E8
Strip and Tell
Vinny enlists help from the roomies during his Chippendales show, and Suzi gets fed up with Derynn and calls out several suitemates in the process.
07/30/2020
Full Ep
41:49
Double Shot at Love
S2 • E9
P.S. I Love Pauly
Suzi gives an awkward apology for her drunken comments, Derynn and B-Lashes try to get promoted along with their roommates, and Nikki writes an open-hearted note about Pauly.
08/06/2020
Full Ep
41:49
Double Shot at Love
S2 • E10
Oh My God, What Did Pauly Say to Her?
When the crew takes a trip to Miami's South Beach, Vinny's flirting gets on Maria's nerves, Brandon deals with unexpected emotions, and Pauly and Nikki have an uncomfortable talk.
08/14/2020
Full Ep
41:48
Double Shot at Love
S2 • E11
The L-Word
After crushing his DJ gig in Miami, an exuberant Pauly shocks the group by revealing his feelings for Nikki, and Marissa seeks a late-night hook up with Brandon.
08/20/2020
Full Ep
41:49
Double Shot at Love
S2 • E12
Not That Kind of Love
Pauly clarifies his feelings about Nikki, Vinny plans a surprise night out at a strip club with the roommates, and Marissa and Brandon's friends-with-benefits arrangement hits a snag.
08/27/2020
Full Ep
41:48
Double Shot at Love
S2 • E13
Angelina is Here!
Pauly enlists Angelina to help crash Vinny's book signing, Angelina rocks the boat at dinner by airing out everyone's personal business, and Vinny goes out on a limb for Maria.
09/03/2020
Full Ep
41:49
Double Shot at Love
S2 • E14
Professional Pot Stirrer
Angelina stands up for Marissa when Brandon brings a girl home, Derynn attempts to hook up with Pretty Ricky again, and Uncle Nino surprises Vinny and Maria during their date night.
09/10/2020
Full Ep
41:50
Double Shot at Love
S2 • E15
Sealing The Deal
Pauly leads the guys in a prank against the ladies, Suzi makes it personal during a ridiculous argument with Nikki, and Derynn gets a surprising offer from Ricky.
09/17/2020
Full Ep
42:20
Double Shot at Love
S2 • E16
What Happens in Vegas, Stays in Vegas?
Pauly and Nikki try to figure out what's next, Vinny and Maria rekindle their relationship (but with realistic expectations), and Derynn decides if she'll stay in Las Vegas with Ricky.
09/24/2020
Full Ep
41:49
Double Shot at Love
S2 • E17
Reunion Pt. 1
During the Season 2 virtual reunion, Nikki and Pauly reveal where they are in their relationship, Marissa questions whether Derynn slut-shamed her, and Mike and Lauren drop in.
10/01/2020
Full Ep
41:56
Double Shot at Love
S2 • E18
Reunion Pt. 2
As the reunion continues, Vinny and Maria discuss where they stand, Suzi talks about her alter ego, Angelina weighs in, and Derynn shares an update about her relationship with Pretty Ricky.
10/08/2020
