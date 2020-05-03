Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
The Break
Season 1 E 4 • 03/12/2020
Haley is afraid to talk to Clark about moving to L.A. , Gussie hangs out with Grace's best friend Louise, and Billy Jr. signs Jake up for a chicken wing-eating competition.
Full Ep
20:29
The Busch Family Brewed
S1 • E1
Meet the Busch Family
Billy Sr. shares exciting business news, Billy Jr. and Gussie move into their parents' farmhouse, and Haley and her boyfriend Clark prepare for their trip to Europe.
03/05/2020
Full Ep
20:30
The Busch Family Brewed
S1 • E2
The Sex Talk
Haley returns from her trip abroad with Clark, Gussie and Billy Jr. grill Clark during a skeet shooting session, and Christi has a private talk with Maddie.
03/05/2020
Full Ep
23:05
The Busch Family Brewed
S1 • E3
Jake's Makeover
When Billy Jr.'s long-distance girlfriend Marissa visits, the rest of the family voices their concerns about her, and Grace, Maddie and Christi give Jake a lifestyle makeover.
03/12/2020
Full Ep
20:31
Full Ep
20:12
The Busch Family Brewed
S1 • E5
Busch Stadium Club
Billy Jr. and Gussie take Billy Sr. shopping to find an outfit for his date with Christi, and the entire family questions Billy Jr.'s relationship with Marissa.
03/19/2020
Full Ep
20:11
The Busch Family Brewed
S1 • E6
Texas Size Drama
Gussie and Jake head to Dallas with Billy Jr. on his apartment-hunting trip with Marissa, and Christi visits Haley in Los Angeles and encourages her to leave her comfort zone.
03/19/2020
Full Ep
20:31
The Busch Family Brewed
S1 • E7
The Morning After
Billy Jr. has a nerve-wracking first meeting with Marissa's parents, Billy Sr. has a sit-down with Clark, and the family questions Marissa's intentions with Billy Jr.
03/26/2020
Full Ep
20:31
The Busch Family Brewed
S1 • E8
Gussie's 23rd Birthday
The family prepares to throw a birthday party for Gussie, Billy Sr. gives Haley tough love about Clark, and Grace confronts Louise about her relationship with Gussie.
03/26/2020
Full Ep
20:31
The Busch Family Brewed
S1 • E9
The Next Steps
Billy Jr. considers taking his relationship with Marissa to the next level, Christi urges Gussie to make up with Grace, and Grace and Louise try to rebuild their friendship.
04/02/2020
Full Ep
20:31
The Busch Family Brewed
S1 • E10
Groundbreaking
The Busch family holds a groundbreaking ceremony for their new brewery, and Billy Jr. makes an announcement that could change the family forever.
04/02/2020
Exclusive
01:46
The Busch Family BrewedS1 E10
Billy Sr. Dreams Up a New Mascot for the Brewery
Billy Sr. shows off his wild new mascot costume to the family.
04/02/2020
