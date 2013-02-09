Hope For The Best
Season 1 E 1 • 09/02/2013
Briana's ex, Devoin, provokes her to take legal action against him. Katie fights with Joey over responsibility. Alex’s ex, Matt returns from rehab, questioning the relationship. Mackenzie fights with Josh on 2yr anniversary.
Watching
Full Ep
41:03
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom 3
S1
Meet the New Moms
A look back at Alex, Mackenzie, Briana, and Katie’s stories from the beginning of “16 and Pregnant“ through the triumphs and challenges of becoming mothers for the first time.
08/12/2013
Full Ep
40:50
Teen Mom 3
S1 • E1
Hope For The Best
Briana's ex, Devoin, provokes her to take legal action against him. Katie fights with Joey over responsibility. Alex’s ex, Matt returns from rehab, questioning the relationship. Mackenzie fights with Josh on 2yr anniversary.
09/02/2013
Full Ep
40:41
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom 3
S1 • E2
Second Thoughts
Briana reconsiders her decision to file an order of protection against Devoin. Mackenzie wants Josh to move in with her family, and Alex struggles to trust Matt. Joey has an unexpected question to ask Katie.
09/02/2013
Full Ep
40:38
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom 3
S1 • E3
Growing Up Fast
Katie and Joey clash over finances and Briana lets Devoin babysit Nova for the first time. Alex and Matt work on their relationship while Mackenzie goes behind her mom's back and gets on birth control.
09/02/2013
Full Ep
41:14
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom 3
S1 • E4
Pushing The Envelope
Mackenzie and Josh go to prom, and Briana is overwhelmed with baby expenses. Katie and Joey decide to go to counseling, and Alex finds out that Matt has been talking to another girl.
09/09/2013
Full Ep
40:46
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom 3
S1 • E5
Moving Forward
Briana's sister Brittney goes on a road trip, leaving Briana behind, and Alex and Matt attempt to work on their issues. Mackenzie and Josh go to the first rodeo of the season. Against Joey's wishes Katie models in fashion show.
09/16/2013
Full Ep
40:50
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom 3
S1 • E6
To Be Judged
Briana makes a decision about Devoin's role in her daughter's life. Katie is suspicious of Joey's extracurricular activities. Alex pushes Matt away for good. Mackenzie tries to support Josh as he competes at his first rodeo.
09/23/2013
Full Ep
43:26
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom 3
S1 • E7
Into The Distance
Briana finally faces Devoin in court. Katie urges Joey to consider a new job offer. Mackenzie struggles with Josh when he puts rodeo before her, and Alex is shocked when Matt rejects a life-changing offer.
09/30/2013
Full Ep
40:46
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom 3
S1 • E8
Some Days Matter More
Tension rises between the sisters when Briana starts college. Katie struggles to accept Joey’s graveyard shift attitude. Alex decides to go to prom, and Mackenzie and Josh are barely communicating on Father’s Day.
10/07/2013
Full Ep
40:38
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom 3
S1 • E9
Don't Lie To Me
Briana decides to get on birth control, and Alex accuses her mom of losing prized possessions. Katie’s birthday turns into a disaster, and Mackenzie discovers that Josh has been lying to her for a long time.
10/14/2013
Full Ep
40:50
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom 3
S1 • E10
Strike Out Alone
Briana celebrates her birthday, Alex starts dating again, Mackenzie goes camping, and Katie reaches a breaking point.
10/21/2013
Full Ep
40:49
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom 3
S1 • E11
The Truth Hurts
Josh tries to re-igninte the flame with Mackenzie, Briana gets pressured against dating, Alex has a much needed night out, and Katie deals with break-up issues.
10/28/2013
Full Ep
40:48
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom 3
S1 • E12
Taking Chances
Briana pursues a secret relationship, while Alex invites Matt to celebrate Arabella's first birthday. Katie lets Joey take care of Molli for the weekend, and Mackenzie and her parents don't see eye-to-eye.
11/04/2013
Full Ep
40:30
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom 3
S1 • E13
For Better Or Worse
Katie wants to celebrate Molli's first birthday with Joey, while Briana surprisingly reaches out to Devoin. Alex tries to co-parent with Matt, and Mackenzie and Josh disagree on what it means to be a family.
11/11/2013
Full Ep
40:30
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom 3
S1
Unseen Moments
Dr. Drew hosts a look at never before seen footage from the kick off season of Teen Mom 3, featuring Mackenzie, Alex, Katie and Briana.
11/13/2013
Full Ep
14:34
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom 3
S1 • E18
Into The Distance After Show
The girls of teen mom 3 talk with host Suchin Pak about Katie and Joey's explosive fight, Mackenzie's inability to get through to Josh, Briana's court battle with Devoin, and the shocking turn in Alex and Matt's story.
11/15/2013
Full Ep
20:23
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom 3
S1 • E19
Strike Out Alone After Show
Briana, Mackenzie, Katie and Alex sit down with host Suchin and discuss regaining their parent's trust, re-entering the dating scene and learning how to cope after a breakup.
11/16/2013
Full Ep
1:21:12
Sign in to Watch
Teen Mom 3
S1 • E21
Reunion – Check Up with Dr. Drew
Katie reveals her relationship with Joey and faces her mom on stage. Briana confronts Devoin about his role as a father. Mackenzie and Josh attempt reconciliation after cheating on each other.
11/18/2013
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
MTV UnpluggedS2020
Miley Cyrus Is Going Unplugged
Miley Cyrus will perform a concert unlike any she's ever given on MTV Unplugged: Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions, premiering Friday, October 16, at 7/6c.
10/05/2020
Trailer
03:00
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35
The Challenge: Total Madness Isn't for the Faint of Heart
The Challenge returns with familiar faces and brand-new twists, including an underground bunker for competitors to live in and an even more difficult road to the final.
03/19/2020
Trailer
00:30
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14
Who Dis?
Nick kicks things up a notch when Blac Chyna, Ginuwine, Ceaser, ScHoolboy Q, Mario and other celebrity guest stars turn up to do battle for the coveted championship belt.
12/12/2019
Trailer
01:30
MTV Floribama ShoreS3
Floribama Shore Season 3 Is a Roller Coaster of Emotions
From fights to hookups to breakdowns, everything is bigger in St. Petersburg, FL, on Floribama Shore Season 3.
11/12/2019