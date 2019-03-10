Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Single JWoww
Season 3 E 17 • 03/19/2020
Mike reunites with the gang for the first time since his release from prison, Nicole plans a divorce party for Jenni, and Angelina gets Ronnie's advice on her wedding.
Watching
Full Ep
40:34
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E7
The Incident at the Strip Club
The roomies don't know what to expect when Ronnie finds out Jenn joined them at the strip club, and Jenni's boyfriend arrives in Las Vegas.
10/03/2019
Full Ep
40:47
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E8
Millennials
Deena has an encounter with a judgmental bar patron, and Angelina is bothered when Jenni's new boyfriend pries into her sex life.
10/10/2019
Full Ep
40:34
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E9
Holy Drama
Pauly celebrates the end of Vinny's Chippendales residency with a feast, and looming drama between Jenni and Angelina threatens to upend the baptism for Deena's son CJ.
10/17/2019
Full Ep
41:37
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E10
4 Fists. 2 Bottles. 1 Shore House.
Fingers are pointed, piercings are questioned, and wine bottles are at risk when Nicole and Ronnie get drawn into Jenni and Angelina's feud as Deena tries to play peacekeeper.
10/24/2019
Full Ep
41:38
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E11
Last Night Is Cancelled
The housemates spend a day at the boardwalk as tensions linger between Angelina, Jenni and Nicole, and the boys try to have a good time without Mike.
10/31/2019
Full Ep
41:37
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E12
Snooki Goes to Washington
After Lauren tells the gang that Mike's release from prison is being delayed, the ladies head to the White House to ask for help, while the guys let loose in Jenni's new home.
11/07/2019
Full Ep
41:23
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E13
Snooki Goes to Washington, Pt. 2
The ladies gang up on Vinny after they return from Washington, D.C., the guys plan an elaborate prank, and the roomies get an update about Mike's release from jail.
11/07/2019
Full Ep
39:51
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E14
Only in Jersey
While Mike awaits his release from prison, the roommates take Lauren bowling to get her mind off things, and Jenni gets into a screaming match with an ice cream truck driver.
02/27/2020
Full Ep
41:51
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E15
Back to the Jersey Shore
The roommates reunite as Jenni's custody issues threaten her time in the house, Angelina stresses over planning her wedding, and the roommates await Mike's return.
03/05/2020
Full Ep
41:51
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E16
Psychic Larges
Nicole invites a psychic medium friend to do everyone's readings, and the roommates celebrate Mike's release from prison with a party at the shore house.
03/12/2020
Full Ep
41:52
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E17
Single JWoww
Mike reunites with the gang for the first time since his release from prison, Nicole plans a divorce party for Jenni, and Angelina gets Ronnie's advice on her wedding.
03/19/2020
Full Ep
41:52
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E18
Chicken Cutlets and Ketchup
Angelina finds herself in hot water with Chris after she invites a guy friend to Jenni's divorce party, and Vinny's mom cooks a feast for Mike.
03/26/2020
Full Ep
41:27
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E19
The Shorefather
The ladies help Angelina shop for her wedding dress, a backyard calamity leaves Deena inconsolable, and the roommates surprise Mike with a homemade movie about his life.
04/02/2020
Full Ep
41:24
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E20
Prenups and Misdemeanors
Angelina gets an education on prenups, the ladies dig themselves out of trouble, Mike gives 24 the third degree, and Nicole and Deena surprise Mike with some special visitors.
04/09/2020
Full Ep
41:31
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E21
Unresolved Issues
Angelina's bachelorette party is jeopardized after the roomies see what really happened between Angelina and Zack in Las Vegas, and Pauly, Vinny and Mike plan a guys' weekend.
04/16/2020
Full Ep
41:34
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E22
Crash the Bachelorette
Jenni and Angelina clear the air, the guys plot to crash Angelina's bachelorette party in New Orleans, and everyone agrees Vinny is to blame for everything that's gone wrong.
04/23/2020
Full Ep
41:37
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E23
Beignets, Blow-Up Dolls and Bridesmaids
While the guys are in New Orleans to surprise Angelina for her bachelorette party, Mike reprises his role as The Designation, and Ronnie and Mike prep Vinny for Jenni's wrath.
04/30/2020
Full Ep
41:33
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E24
P-WOWW
As things get rowdy at Angelina's bachelorette party in New Orleans, Nicole falls asleep at a bar, and Pauly and newly single Jenni wind up in the same bed.
05/07/2020
Full Ep
41:16
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E25
So That Happened!
Pauly and Jenni endure an awkward morning after, Mike and Lauren move into their first house together, and Angelina and Chris put the finishing touches on their wedding plans.
05/14/2020
Full Ep
41:40
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E26
Rewriting History
The roommates toast Angelina at the iconic Jersey Shore house before dropping by the Shore Store to prank Danny, and Jenni, Nicole and Deena write a raunchy wedding speech.
05/28/2020
Full Ep
38:52
Sign in to Watch
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S3 • E27
You Had Me at "Um, Hello!"
As Angelina and Chris's wedding day approaches, Jenni suspects the bride's grandmother put a hex on her, and the guys come up with a special dance to surprise the newlyweds.
06/04/2020
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:30
MTV Floribama ShoreS3
Home Is Where the Party Is in Floribama Shore Season 4
Get ready for new places, new faces and new revelations as the crew hits the road in Floribama Shore Season 4, premiering February 25 at 9/8c.
01/27/2021
Trailer
00:30
Ghosted: Love Gone MissingS2
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing Kicks Off Love Gone Wrong Week
Sometimes, love can suck, but Rachel Lindsay and Travis Mills are here to help the brokenhearted when Ghosted: Love Gone Missing returns with five brand-new episodes February 8 at 7/6c.
01/27/2021
Trailer
00:30
Ex On The BeachS4
Ex On The Beach: Peak of Love Heats Up New Zealand
Ex On The Beach: Peak of Love takes the relations**t show to new heights by bringing the guests (and their wildcard exes) to a chalet down under.
11/01/2019
Trailer
00:30
MTV Video Music Awards 2019
VMAs Host Sebastian Maniscalco Has a Lot to Learn
Sebastian Maniscalco does his best to learn the important names for the 2019 VMAs before he hosts on August 26, but he's got a long way to go.
07/16/2019