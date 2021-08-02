Bretman Rock Faces His Biggest Fear
Season 1 E 3 • 02/22/2021
Princess invites Bretman to face his fear and go zip-lining, Bretman hosts a mock date for Larry in preparation for a real one, and Miss Kay opens up about her gender experience.
Watching
Full Ep
24:53
MTV's Following: Bretman Rock
S1 • E1
A Single Bretman Rock Gets Mounted
While beauty influencer Bretman Rock renovates his new home, he moves into a beach house with his assistant and best friend to finally unwind amid the pandemic.
02/08/2021
Full Ep
24:09
MTV's Following: Bretman Rock
S1 • E2
Bretman Rock Opens Up About His Father's Death
Bretman prepares for the launch of his sunglasses line with a steamy photo shoot and reconnects with his sister, Princess, to mark the one-year anniversary of their father's passing.
02/15/2021
Full Ep
23:53
MTV's Following: Bretman Rock
S1 • E3
Bretman Rock Faces His Biggest Fear
Princess invites Bretman to face his fear and go zip-lining, Bretman hosts a mock date for Larry in preparation for a real one, and Miss Kay opens up about her gender experience.
02/22/2021
Full Ep
24:26
MTV's Following: Bretman Rock
S1 • E4
It's Bretman's Party and He'll Cry if He Wants To
Larry prepares for a virtual blind date, and Bretman throws a gender-themed surprise party for Miss Kay, who gets drag help from Princess.
03/01/2021
Full Ep
24:29
MTV's Following: Bretman Rock
S1 • E5
Bretman Goes Bottom's Up
While Bretman prepares to launch his sunglasses line, Princess decides to pursue modeling and arranges a photo shoot at the beach house.
03/08/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards
The MTV Movie & TV Awards Are Back and Bigger Than Ever
Toast the year's best film and television at the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021, which honors the best scripted entertainment on May 16, followed by a celebration of reality TV on May 17.
04/19/2021
Trailer
01:05
Siesta KeyS4
The Tide Will Turn on the New Season of Siesta Key
New priorities, fragile relationships, broken friendships and life-changing decisions hang in the balance in Season 4 of Siesta Key, premiering May 12 at 8/7c.
04/16/2021
Trailer
00:30
Teen Mom 2S10
Ashley Makes Her Debut on Teen Mom 2
The moms face fresh challenges and welcome into the fold new mom, Ashley, when Teen Mom 2 returns May 4 at 8/7c.
04/14/2021
Trailer
01:20
The Hills: New BeginningsS2
Start Over Again on The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2
Find out why sometimes moving forward means putting everything to the test on Season 2 of The Hills: New Beginnings, premiering Wednesday, May 12 at 9/8c.
04/14/2021