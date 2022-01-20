Messyness
Swag Gone Bad
Season 2 E 9 • 10/13/2022
Nicole, Tori, Adam and Teddy check out videos of creative shot chasers, high-heel mishaps, unconventional smoking materials, karmic comeuppance for cocky folks and more.
MessynessS1 • E19Going Full Tori
Nicole, Teddy, Tori and Adam react to videos featuring over-excited party pals, foodies who can't be bothered with forks, people channeling their inner Tori Spelling and more.
01/20/2022
MessynessS1 • E20Bad and Bushy
Nicole and the panel share their messiest moments including Nicole's infamous beach arrest, and they judge hookups that cross the line, drunk falls into bushes and a crazed Harry Styles fan.
01/27/2022
MessynessS2 • E1Employee of the Blunt
Nicole, Tori, Adam and Teddy react to on-the-road revelers, cell phone fiascos, damsels in delicate situations and workers who are high on life... and on the job.
09/15/2022
MessynessS2 • E2Power Purses
Nicole, Tori, Adam and Teddy toast to multipurpose purses, testicle spectacles, spirits-inspired sprints, poolside tomfoolery and dramatic acts caught on camera.
09/15/2022
MessynessS2 • E3Weenies in the Wild
Nicole, Tori, Teddy and Adam react to clips of people who don't know when to stop partying, angry ex antics, senior citizen stoners, adult toys in the wild, and more.
09/22/2022
MessynessS2 • E4Dance Trance
Nicole and the panel respond to videos of breast tricks, entranced dancers, vibe killers, brides' worst nightmares, and male meltdowns, and Adam gives his best bad advice to those in need.
09/22/2022
MessynessS2 • E5Bar Souvenirs
Nicole, Teddy, Tori and Adam dive into clips of strange things to do sober, butt injuries, unorthodox bar souvenirs, curious kids and public opportunities for exotic dancing.
09/29/2022
MessynessS2 • E6Wonderfully Wasted
Nicole, Teddy, Tori and Adam check out clips of bad bathroom etiquette, making the most of wardrobe malfunctions, driving mishaps and personal hygiene gone wrong.
09/29/2022
MessynessS2 • E7Messy Besties
Nicole, Tori, Adam and Teddy react to super public displays of affection, boozed-up besties, sloppy VIP sections, wild wingmen and more, and Teddy gives his thoughts on weed amateurs.
10/06/2022
MessynessS2 • E8Two Types of Messes
After discussing their drunk alter egos, Nicole, Tori, Adam and Teddy watch sloshed festivalgoers, mini makeup artists, screaming teens, cheering moms and more get messy.
10/06/2022
