MTV Revenge Prank
The Prank with the Flash Drive
Season 1 E 3 • 07/02/2020
Keisha pranked her boyfriend Coca to make him look jealous, so Pauly D helps Coca up the ante with an elaborate blackmail/sex tape prank.
MTV Revenge PrankS1 • E1The Prank That Fell from the Sky
After Garrick became the victim of a viral pregnancy prank at the hands of his wife, he calls on Pauly to stage a terrifying incident to get his revenge.
06/25/2020
MTV Revenge PrankS1 • E2The Prank with the Unexpected Delivery
Tamika and Kehonia are embarrassed by their mom's wild bar antics, so Vinny steps in to help them pull off the ultimate adrenaline-pumping payback.
06/25/2020
MTV Revenge PrankS1 • E4The Prank with a Pig
Soko used an eight-foot albino Burmese python to prank his younger brother Sunny, so Sunny's tapped Vinny, fake Russian mobsters and a man-eating pig to get payback.
07/02/2020
MTV Revenge PrankS1 • E5The Prank with the Sugar Daddy
Naja a.k.a. "the hood snack girl" from her mom's viral anesthesia video gets revenge by dropping out of college and moving in with a drug dealer sugar daddy.
07/09/2020
MTV Revenge PrankS1 • E6The Prank with the Tree of Truth
Shane's wife tricked him into thinking she had an STD, so he teams up with Vinny to arrange a marriage counseling session during which he drops an even bigger bombshell.
07/09/2020
MTV Revenge PrankS1 • E7The Prank with the Sunlord
After Grace's overprotective dad grilled her date through their doorbell camera, Vinny helps Grace even the score with a sketchy cult-inspired prank.
07/16/2020
MTV Revenge PrankS1 • E8The Prank with the Side Dish
Brian fell victim to a humiliating makeup prank, so he teams up with Pauly D to teach his boyfriend Jaylon that revenge is a dish best served by an intrusive waiter.
07/16/2020
MTV Revenge PrankS1 • E9The Prank with Grizzly
After getting pranked by her son, a single mom gets revenge by introducing him to her new boyfriend -- a boorish ex-con named Grizzly.
07/23/2020
MTV Revenge PrankS1 • E10The Prank That's NSFW
After Manni fell victim to his friend Robiii's lottery ticket prank, he teams up with Pauly D to trick Robiii into a job interview that goes from embarrassing to terrifying.
07/30/2020
MTV Revenge PrankS1 • E11The Prank from the Other Side
To scare away her mom's embarrassing online alter ego, Rita enlists Vinny's help to stage a fake psychic reading.
08/06/2020
MTV Revenge PrankS1 • E12The Prank with a Bang
After going viral from her daughter Kharisma's broken TV prank, Tonya teams up with Justina Valentine to give Kharisma a birthday surprise she will never forget.
08/13/2020
