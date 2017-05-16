The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros

Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
No Guts No Glory
Season 1 E 6 • 06/20/2017
A gut-busting challenge to determine who goes to the final tests the players’ strategy and endurance. One player struggles to keep anything down, while another is forced into a make-or-break decision.
Highlight
02:11
The Challenge: Champs vs. ProsS1 E6
No Guts, No Glory
In the last challenge before the Finals, the challengers strategy, and stomach, are put to the test.
06/15/2017
Highlight
01:44
The Challenge: Champs vs. ProsS1 E6
Simple as Pie
The girls fight for their spot in the Finals, but trying to not toss their cookies might be harder than it looks.
06/19/2017
