True Life

I Have a Strange Habit

Season 15 E 19 • 10/06/2012

Kayliah and Emily have developed unusual coping mechanisms that are also destructive compulsions, but overcoming these is harder than expected.

True Life
S15 • E8
I'm Getting a Second Chance

Rocky struggles with his self-esteem after the surgery he had to remove excess skin from a lap-band procedure doesn't have the effect he'd hoped for.
04/15/2012
True Life
S15 • E10
I'm Breaking Up with My Best Friend

Kasey is getting turned off by Chelsea's juvenile behavior, while Allana's recent religious conversion has created a rift between her and BFF Christine.
05/22/2012
True Life
S15 • E11
I'm Addicted to Marijuana

Amybeth uses weed to control her severe panic attacks, Amere deals to support his eight-blunt-a-day habit, and Troy faces possible jail time for selling to an undercover cop.
06/14/2012
True Life
S15 • E12
I'm Addicted to Caffeine

Three young people struggle with caffeine addiction and their health: Leandra had a seizure, Adam's heart almost gave out, and Crystal could be endangering her unborn baby.
06/16/2012
True Life
S15 • E13
I Have a New Stepparent

Ali's new stepdad is forcing her to move out, Fernando doesn't fit in with his stepbrothers, and Robyn worries her stepdad will come between her and her mom.
06/16/2012
True Life
S15 • E14
I'm Working My Way Out of Poverty

Quincy is having trouble supporting his wife and baby on a minimum wage job, and Courtney and her family must figure out a plan after receiving their third eviction notice.
06/16/2012
True Life
S15 • E15
I Work for My Parents

Allie wants to take over her dad's car dealership, Nikki has trouble standing up to her mother, and Lee hates his role in the family business.
08/22/2012
True Life
S15 • E16
I Work with My Ex

Corey is working at his ex-girlfriend Hannah's hair salon, and Joel and Jessica write a novel together after their break-up.
08/29/2012
True Life
S15 • E17
I'm Giving My Boyfriend an Ultimatum

Massiel feels more like maid than a girlfriend to Eddie, and Amela hates the fact that her boyfriend Senad is a DJ.
09/05/2012
True Life
S15 • E18
I Hate My Hair

Kristine's obsession with removing her body hair and Rachel's determination to wear wigs to hide her damaged locks take a personal toll on their lives.
10/06/2012
True Life
S15 • E20
I'm Addicted to Heroin

Ryan, Olivia and Chloe are living with heroin addictions and must try to get clean before their substance use consumes their lives.
10/06/2012
True Life
S15 • E21
I'm a Boxer in Detroit

Mooka and Shante box to help them beat the odds and find success outside of their hometown Detroit, but their extracurricular activities threaten to derail their goals.
10/06/2012
True Life
S15 • E22
I'm Coming Out, Pt. 2

Tired of leading double lives, Dan and Ashley decide to reveal their sexual orientations to their conservative parents and friends.
10/10/2012
True Life
S2013 • E1
Greatest Moments Ever

Celebrate True Life's 15-year anniversary with this showcase of all the drama, heartbreak and uplifting moments of its most memorable episodes.
01/18/2013
True Life
S2013 • E2
I'm Having Unusual Plastic Surgery

A man seeking removal of his silicone horns and a woman desiring a Brazilian butt lift push the limits of plastic surgery with their drastic requests.
01/19/2013
True Life
S2013 • E3
I'm a Bridesmaid

Planning weddings is rarely easy, but the high demands of the brides-to-be are pushing two maids of honor to the brink.
01/19/2013
True Life
S2013 • E4
I'm a Surrogate

When Amanda and Rhonda decide to become surrogate mothers, they're each tested by the difficulties of carrying someone else's child.
01/19/2013
True Life
S2013 • E5
I Can't Control My Pet

One man tries to find a better home for his Vietnamese potbellied pig, and another attempts to earn the love of his mother's temperamental dog.
01/19/2013
True Life
S2013 • E6
I Hate the Government

A militia member, a Tea Party supporter and an anti-abortion protester take the spotlight in this episode about conservative activists trying to change the government.
01/19/2013
True Life
S2013 • E7
I Have a High-Maintenance Girlfriend

Isaiah worries about his girlfriend's eagerness to spend his money, and Bobby takes issue with his needy partner's desire to do nude modeling as a career.
03/05/2013
