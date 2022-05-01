Catfish UK: The TV Show
Esther & Theo
Season 1 E 6 • 02/16/2022
Julie and Oobah try to help Esther figure out why Theo, her online love of nearly a year, continues to avoid meeting up in person or video chatting despite an apparent mutual attraction.
Catfish UK: The TV ShowS1 • E1Tasheeka & Aaron
Tasheeka fears that her fairy tale relationship with Aaron, a model she's only met online, may be too good to be true, so Julie and Oobah step in to help her find out the truth.
01/05/2022
42:50
Catfish UK: The TV ShowS1 • E2Emma & Harlin
A year into her online relationship with Harlin, red flags lead Emma to call on Julie and Oobah for help, but their investigation turns up something far worse than Emma ever expected.
01/12/2022
42:47
Catfish UK: The TV ShowS1 • E3Neil & Jasmin
Oobah and Julie are amazed when Neil is willing to give fellow North Londoner Jasmin yet another chance at love when she's already stood him up a record 13 times in three years.
01/19/2022
42:48
Catfish UK: The TV ShowS1 • E4Alex & Matt
Alex and Matt have been chatting for a year and are already planning matching engagement tattoos, but an incident from Alex's past is about to turn their romance upside-down.
01/26/2022
42:49
Catfish UK: The TV ShowS1 • E5Mario & Hannah
Mario is concerned that his relationship with Hannah -- a woman he met online eight months ago -- is too good to be true, since they both live in West London but still haven't met in person.
02/09/2022
42:49
Catfish UK: The TV ShowS1 • E7Cole, Abbie & The Fanpage
Cole and Abbie's TikTok success has led an anonymous fan to send unsettling gifts and it's straining their marriage, so Julie and Oobah help to uncover the identity of their catfish.
02/23/2022
42:47
Catfish UK: The TV ShowS1 • E8Emma & Harry
After only six months of talking with Harry, Emma has set a wedding date -- despite never having met him -- so she calls on Julie and Oobah to help finally track her dream guy down.
03/02/2022
42:51
Catfish UK: The TV ShowS1 • E9Jordan and Austin
Jordan has already suffered heartbreak after leaving his home country due to homophobia, and he comes to Julie and Oobah because his main squeeze of two years won't meet up or video chat.
03/09/2022
42:40
Catfish UK: The TV ShowS1 • E10Lee & Paul
Lee and Paul have been chatting online for eight months, but when Paul refuses to meet in person, Julie and Oobah's investigation quickly uncovers big clues that something is wrong.
03/16/2022
