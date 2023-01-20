Ridiculousness

Chanel and Sterling DCXXXI

Season 30 E 5 • 01/20/2023

Rob, Chanel and Steelo watch videos of courageous feats in camouflage shorts, people unfazed by disturbances around them, robots on the fritz and more.

20:59

Ridiculousness
S30 • E1
Torey Pudwill

Pro skateboarder Torey Pudwill joins Rob and the crew to watch videos of skateboarding blunders, close bear encounters, public sleepers and more.
01/20/2023
21:00
Ridiculousness
S30 • E2
Chanel and Sterling DCXXVIII

Rob, Chanel and Steelo check out videos of rowdy spring breakers, meals that move people to dance, viral seniors and more.
01/20/2023
21:00
Ridiculousness
S30 • E3
Chanel and Sterling DCXXIX

Rob, Chanel and Steelo react to videos of catastrophic wine spills, people who will stop at nothing to retrieve their cellphones, enthusiastic graduates and more.
01/20/2023
20:59
Ridiculousness
S30 • E4
Chanel and Sterling DCXXX

Rob, Chanel and Steelo check out videos of shirtless scuffles, couples having silly arguments, kids in questionable places, folks figuring out how to eat sushi and more.
01/20/2023
20:59
Ridiculousness
S30 • E6
Chanel and Sterling DCXXXII

Rob, Chanel and Steelo check out videos of overzealous grill enthusiasts, folks caught up in frightening scenarios, and people with major cases of FOMO.
04/14/2023
20:59
Ridiculousness
S30 • E7
Chanel and Sterling DCXXXIII

On an all-new episode of Ridiculousness Rob, Chanel, and Steelo discover the dangers of hesitating in UNCOMMITTED, try jumping some rope in ROPE DOPES, and discuss the importance of oral hygiene in DENTIST APPROVED.
04/14/2023
21:00
Ridiculousness
S30 • E8
Chanel and Sterling DCXXXIV

Chanel and Steelo join Rob to watch dangerous teeter-totter encounters, cheer on supportive strangers, marvel at skilled beer pong champions and more.
04/14/2023
21:00
Ridiculousness
S30 • E9
Chanel and Sterling DCXXXV

Rob, Steelo and Chanel check out videos of people losing their phones in unexpected ways, flight attendants who know how to entertain and awkward animal encounters.
04/14/2023
21:00
Ridiculousness
S30 • E10
Chanel and Sterling DCXXXVI

Rob, Chanel and Steelo react to videos of employees who love their jobs, creative insect exterminators, family photos that are ruined in the blink of an eye and more.
04/14/2023
