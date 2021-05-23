My Life on MTV
Miley Cyrus & Alicia Keys
Season 1 E 2 • 05/30/2021
Throughout their careers, Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys have put their confidence, grit and raw talent on display in countless MTV performances and interviews.
More
Watching
Full Ep
22:02
My Life on MTVS1 • E1Sean Love Combs & Snoop Dogg
Pop culture icons Sean Love Combs and Snoop Dogg have collaborated extensively with MTV for decades, from early career interviews to VMAs performances and TRL homecomings.
05/23/2021
Full Ep
21:58
My Life on MTVS1 • E2Miley Cyrus & Alicia Keys
Throughout their careers, Miley Cyrus and Alicia Keys have put their confidence, grit and raw talent on display in countless MTV performances and interviews.
05/30/2021
Full Ep
22:01
My Life on MTVS1 • E3One Direction & Backstreet Boys
Boy bands One Direction and Backstreet Boys rose to fame on MTV, dominating the VMAs at the height of their stardom, in the 2010s and late 90s, while also airing their ups and downs publicly.
06/05/2021
Full Ep
21:45
Sign in to Watch
My Life on MTVS1 • E4Linkin Park & Green Day
From the late 90s through the 2000s, California rockers Linkin Park and Green Day have been known for making their own rules, connecting with fans and delivering knockout VMAs performances.
06/13/2021
Full Ep
22:00
Sign in to Watch
My Life on MTVS1 • E5Katy Perry & Nicki Minaj
Pop culture superstars Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj launched their careers on MTV, from spots on TRL and Unplugged performances to iconic moments at the VMAs and hosting the EMAs.
06/19/2021
Full Ep
22:02
Sign in to Watch
My Life on MTVS1 • E6Jonas Brothers & Usher
While only in their teens, both Usher and Jonas Brothers took the music scene by storm on MTV, from fan-filled appearances on TRL to hit music videos and unforgettable VMA performances.
06/27/2021
Full Ep
22:04
Sign in to Watch
My Life on MTVS1 • E7Justin Timberlake & Jennifer Lopez
Both Justin Timberlake and Jennifer Lopez kicked off their careers as quintessential triple threats, eventually achieving wild success at the VMAs, on the pop charts and on the big screen.
07/04/2021
Full Ep
21:47
Sign in to Watch
My Life on MTVS1 • E8Coldplay & U2
Alternative rock bands Coldplay and U2 rose from humble beginnings in the U.K. to international fame with chart-topping hits, worldwide stadium tours and global political activism.
07/10/2021
Full Ep
22:02
Sign in to Watch
My Life on MTVS1 • E9*NSYNC & Britney Spears
*NSYNC and Britney Spears were TRL chart-toppers before they started racking up award nominations, shattering album record sales and essentially ruling pop music.
07/16/2021
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
Ex On The BeachS5 Surfing on Second Chances on Ex on the Beach
Get ready to ride the turbulent waves of love in a brand-new season of Ex on the Beach, premiering Thursday, March 31 at 8/7c.
03/11/2022
Trailer
00:30
Rise Up Against Hate with See Us Unite for Change
Join host Ken Jeong and celebrities like Jhene Aiko, Saweetie, Seventeen, Olivia Munn and Daniel Dae Kim to stand with the AAPI community with See Us Unite for Change, Friday at 8/7c.
05/19/2021
Promo
03:24
Sean Daley Remembers Prince And His Impact On The World
REVOLUTIONARY: Sean Daley calls in during our live stream to remember Prince his most heartfelt way.
04/21/2016
Promo
05:36
CeeLo Says A Prayer For Prince
CeeLo and other celebrities reach out to Prince to pay their respects.
04/21/2016