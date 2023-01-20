Ridiculousness

Sterling and the Stallone Sisters

Season 33 E 1 • 05/15/2023

Rob, Steelo and the Stallone sisters break down videos of tough kids, rebellious horses, scary shark sightings, boyfriends encountering intimidating dads, gifted golfers, and more.

21:00
S30 • E2
Ridiculousness
Chanel and Sterling DCXXVIII

Rob, Chanel and Steelo check out videos of rowdy spring breakers, meals that move people to dance, viral seniors and more.
01/20/2023
21:00
S30 • E3
Ridiculousness
Chanel and Sterling DCXXIX

Rob, Chanel and Steelo react to videos of catastrophic wine spills, people who will stop at nothing to retrieve their cellphones, enthusiastic graduates and more.
01/20/2023
20:59
S30 • E4
Ridiculousness
Chanel and Sterling DCXXX

Rob, Chanel and Steelo check out videos of shirtless scuffles, couples having silly arguments, kids in questionable places, folks figuring out how to eat sushi and more.
01/20/2023
20:59
S30 • E5
Ridiculousness
Chanel and Sterling DCXXXI

Rob, Chanel and Steelo watch videos of courageous feats in camouflage shorts, people unfazed by disturbances around them, robots on the fritz and more.
01/20/2023
20:59
S30 • E6
Ridiculousness
Chanel and Sterling DCXXXII

Rob, Chanel and Steelo check out videos of overzealous grill enthusiasts, folks caught up in frightening scenarios, and people with major cases of FOMO.
04/14/2023
20:59
S30 • E7
Ridiculousness
Chanel and Sterling DCXXXIII

Rob, Chanel and Steelo watch videos of painful jump rope fails, animals offended by trash talk, folks falling from the top bunk and more.
04/14/2023
21:00
S30 • E8
Ridiculousness
Chanel and Sterling DCXXXIV

Chanel and Steelo join Rob to watch dangerous teeter-totter encounters, cheer on supportive strangers, marvel at skilled beer pong champions and more.
04/14/2023
21:00
S30 • E9
Ridiculousness
Chanel and Sterling DCXXXV

Rob, Steelo and Chanel check out videos of people losing their phones in unexpected ways, flight attendants who know how to entertain and awkward animal encounters.
04/14/2023
21:00
S30 • E10
Ridiculousness
Chanel and Sterling DCXXXVI

Rob, Chanel and Steelo react to videos of employees who love their jobs, creative insect exterminators, family photos that are ruined in the blink of an eye and more.
04/14/2023
20:59
S33 • E2
Ridiculousness
Sterling and the Stallone Sisters II

The Stallone sisters join Rob and Steelo to react to videos of dads getting pranked, errant arrows, radical readers, reluctant fear facers, comically curious kids, and more.
05/15/2023
20:59
