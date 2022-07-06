Catfish: The TV Show
Angel & Sharon
Season 8 E 72 • 08/16/2022
Angel and Sharon met on a dating app and connected over experiences with addiction, but Sharon always avoids meeting up, leading Nev and Kamie to investigate more red flags in the story.
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 • E62Nick & England
When Nick notices a pattern of shady behavior from his Grindr guy England, Nev and Kamie use a new, precarious strategy to catch the potential catfish in his tracks.
06/07/2022
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 • E63Ivy & Dante
On the 200th episode, Nev, Kamie and a special guest try to find out whether Dante, who wooed Ivy for five years with poetic professions of love, has genuine feelings for her.
06/14/2022
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 • E64Keontae & Tyler
Keontae and Tyler bonded over their tough childhoods and the challenges of coming out, but Keontae wants answers when Tyler bails on their plans to meet up at New York Fashion Week.
06/21/2022
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 • E65Kaycee & Mike
Kaycee is flirting with Mike on Facebook but gets worried when he can't video chat because of his flip phone and sends her money using another name, leading her to call Nev and Kamie.
06/28/2022
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 • E66Reese & Jesica
After making a connection on Instagram, New Jersey heartbreaker Reese enlists Nev and Kamie to investigate why Jesica, his fling of five months, is still so coy.
07/05/2022
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 • E67Kimberly & Flavour
Diamond's worried Flavour, the famous Nigerian musician who's been romancing her mom Kimberly online, is just a scammer, and Nev and Kamie are on the case.
07/12/2022
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 • E68Charles & Nikki
Nev and Kamie dive into the enigmatic world of virtual reality when they meet Charles, who fell for Nikki on the 3D online chat site IMVU and wants to know who's behind the avatar.
07/19/2022
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 • E69Rudy & Tyrell
Rudy's off and on digital love story with Tyrell has spanned nearly 20 years, but their most recent reconnection prompts Rudy to seek Nev and Kamie's help before she commits to a lost cause.
07/26/2022
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 • E70John & Megan
John's worried friend Ty wants to give John a wake-up call about his online relationship with Twitch gamer and single mom Megan, so he gets Nev and Kamie involved in the investigation.
08/02/2022
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 • E71Mark & Taylor
When Mark met Taylor inside a virtual game, they immediately hit it off, but when he gets a fishy reply to a simple request for a photo, he turns to Nev and Kamie for a reality check.
08/09/2022
Catfish: The TV ShowS8 • E101Making Waves: 10 Years of Catfish
From shocking reveals and twist happy endings to strange emails and countless red flags, look back on the most memorable moments in a decade of DMs on this special Catfish retrospective.
08/23/2022
