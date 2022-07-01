RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
Untucked - An Extra Special Episode
Season 13 E 11 • 03/18/2022
After a Lip Sync Lalaparuza Smackdown, the queens reflect on their memorably lackluster Snatch Game performances, and Angeria Paris VanMicheals gives Daya Betty constructive feedback.
RuPaul's Drag Race: UntuckedS13 • E1Untucked - Big Opening, Pt. 1
After the queens perform in a talent show, Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté basks in guest judge Lizzo's praise, Alyssa Hunter gets emotional, and June Jambalaya prepares for the worst.
01/07/2022
RuPaul's Drag Race: UntuckedS13 • E2Untucked - Big Opening, Pt. 2
After performing in a talent show, Lady Camden offers DeJa Skye words of encouragement, Jasmine Kennedie reflects on growing up gay, and Maddy Morphosis unpacks straight allyship.
01/14/2022
RuPaul's Drag Race: UntuckedS13 • E3Untucked - A Pair of Balls
After the ball challenge, Orion Story feels the tension talking about her return, Jasmine Kennedie and Jorgeous offer their blunt opinions, and June Jambalaya gets in her feelings.
01/21/2022
RuPaul's Drag Race: UntuckedS13 • E4Untucked - She's a Super Tease
After the queens star in tease trailers for the show, Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté shuts down Jasmine Kennedie's shady question, and Kerri Colby opens up about Michelle Visage's feedback.
01/28/2022
RuPaul's Drag Race: UntuckedS13 • E5Untucked - Save a Queen
Daya Betty gets frustrated with being safe once again, past queens kiki after returning to the show for a special challenge, and Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté leaves goodbye letters.
02/04/2022
RuPaul's Drag Race: UntuckedS13 • E6Untucked - Glamazon Prime
After the Glamazon Prime design challenge, Daya Betty sets her sights on a win, Maddy Morphosis and Jasmine Kennedie spar over a possible lip sync, and Taraji P. Henson visit the queens.
02/11/2022
RuPaul's Drag Race: UntuckedS13 • E7Untucked - The Daytona Wind
After the queens get gassy on a soap opera parody, Angeria Paris VanMicheals breathes a sigh of relief, Ts Madison checks in backstage, and Jasmine Kennedie makes an emotional announcement.
02/18/2022
RuPaul's Drag Race: UntuckedS13 • E8Untucked - 60s Girl Groups
After embodying iconic 60s girl groups, the queens recall their favorite reads, Willow Pill talks openly about gender identity, and Jasmine Kennedie expresses her admiration for Kerri Colby.
02/25/2022
RuPaul's Drag Race: UntuckedS13 • E9Untucked - Menzeses
After the DragCon discussion panel challenge, the queens rally around a dejected Jorgeous, Angeria gets an uplifting message from home, and Nicole Byer stops by for some tea.
03/04/2022
RuPaul's Drag Race: UntuckedS13 • E10Untucked - Snatch Game
After an overall lackluster Snatch Game, Jorgeous gets a boost from her family, Dove Cameron talks about overcoming failure, and the queens are sent into panic after a surprise announcement.
03/11/2022
RuPaul's Drag Race: UntuckedS13 • E12Untucked - Moulin Ru: The Rusical
After the queens' "Moulin Rouge!" parody performance, Jorgeous prepares for the worst, Bosco and Lady Camden talk it out after having a pre-challenge tiff, and Andra Day drops by backstage.
03/25/2022
RuPaul's Drag Race: UntuckedS13 • E13Untucked - The Ross Mathews Roast
After Ross Mathews gets roasted, DeJa Skye gets emotional thinking about her coaching session, Willow Pill gets a message from home, and Dulcé Sloan gets a pulse check on the queens.
04/01/2022
