Ridiculousness
Rob Gronkowski
Season 8 E 3 • 07/14/2016
NFL champion Rob Gronkowski joins the panel to check out videos of people who take cheapness to the next level, boys who are incredibly tame and shirtless smackdowns.
S6 • E25 Ridiculousness LeSean McCoy
NFL running back LeSean McCoy stops by to highlight some real McCoys, react to videos of people who just didn't know how to get out of the way and check out some extra-personal fouls.
05/28/2015
20:59
S7 • E2 Ridiculousness Sports Spectacular
Rob looks back at some of Ridiculousness's most spectacular sports triumphs and disastrous athletic fails, including impressive trick shots, on-field fights and snowboard wipeouts.
03/10/2016
20:00
S8 • E19 Ridiculousness DeMarcus Ware & Von Miller
Teammates and NFL champs DeMarcus Ware and Von Miller stop by to watch videos of powerful farts, extreme leg workouts and devastated superfans.
08/26/2016
20:29
S12 • E39 Ridiculousness Victor Cruz
NFL champ Victor Cruz joins the panel to check out people who have extreme cases of fumble-itis, salsa dance mishaps and some creative dome defenders.
01/04/2019
20:59
S14 • E1 Ridiculousness Jarvis Landry
NFL wide receiver Jarvis Landry kicks it with Chanel and Steelo on the couch to watch videos of wild football plays, passionate Cleveland Browns fans, Mardi Gras gone wrong and more.
05/24/2019
20:59
S14 • E2 Ridiculousness Melvin Ingram
NFL defensive end Melvin Ingram stops by to watch videos of over-the-top football hits, score-saving plays, superhuman foot speed, quick recoveries and more.
07/26/2019
20:59
S24 • E1 Ridiculousness Thanksgiving I
Rob, Chanel and Steelo feast on videos of aggressive wild turkeys, offbeat cooking techniques, pets begging for scraps, drivers making the most of traffic jams, pie lovers and more.
11/19/2021
20:59
S24 • E7 Ridiculousness Thanksgiving II
Rob, Chanel and Steelo gobble up videos of terrible cooks, unhinged parades, enthusiastic football fans, bad turkey behavior and more.
11/19/2021
20:59
S27 • E1 Ridiculousness Jay Glazer
NFL analyst Jay Glazer joins the crew to discuss his book "Unbreakable," offer insights from his mental health journey and react to videos of scoop spillers, Mai Tai melees and more.
06/22/2022
