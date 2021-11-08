MTV Cribs

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, Michael Blackson & Johnny Weir

Season 18 E 5 • 09/08/2021

Comedian Michael Blackson shows off his Hollywood penthouse, Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross open up their family home, and Olympian Johnny Weir displays his Russian-influenced Delaware manor.

MTV Cribs









MTV Cribs









MTV Cribs









MTV Cribs









MTV Cribs






MTV Cribs









MTV Cribs









MTV Cribs








MTV Cribs









MTV Cribs









MTV Cribs









MTV Cribs









MTV Cribs









MTV Cribs





