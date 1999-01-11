MTV Unplugged
Twenty One Pilots
Season 2022 E 1 • 06/09/2022
Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun of Twenty One Pilots take the stage with an audience of fans for unique live versions of their hits, including "Stressed Out," "Shy Away" and "Ride."
MTV UnpluggedS1 • E2Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney performs a mix of bluesy covers, classic Beatles tunes and songs from his solo career, including "Blue Moon of Kentucky," "Blackbird" and "Every Night."
04/03/1991
MTV UnpluggedS1 • E3Pearl Jam
Seattle grunge band Pearl Jam plays stripped-down versions of songs from their debut album, "Ten," including "Alive," "Black," "Jeremy," "Even Flow" and "Porch."
05/13/1992
MTV UnpluggedS1 • E4John Mellencamp
Backed by an all-acoustic ensemble, heartland rocker John Mellencamp performs some of his biggest hits, including "Small Town," "Pink Houses" and a cover of "All Along the Watchtower."
08/12/1992
MTV UnpluggedS1 • E5Nirvana
Nirvana plays an intimate acoustic set of songs including "About a Girl" and "Come as You Are," and is joined by the Meat Puppets for stripped-down renditions of "Oh, Me" and more.
12/16/1993
MTV UnpluggedS1 • E6Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz performs dressed-down versions of his hits including "Are You Gonna Go My Way" and "Always on the Run" before an intimate crowd in New York City.
07/12/1994
MTV UnpluggedS1 • E7Alanis Morissette
Alanis Morissette slows down with an acoustic performance of her hits "Ironic" and "You Oughta Know," and puts her own twist on The Police's "King of Pain."
11/01/1999
MTV UnpluggedS1 • E8Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys puts an acoustic spin on her hits "Karma" and "If I Ain't Got You" with appearances by Mos Def, Common and Damian Marley.
09/23/2005
MTV UnpluggedS2020 • E9MTV Unplugged Presents: Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions
Miley Cyrus performs an acoustic set of original songs and covers including Britney Spears's "Gimme More," and is joined by Noah Cyrus for a rendition of "I Got So High That I Saw Jesus."
10/16/2020
MTV UnpluggedS2021 • E10MTV Unplugged Presents: BTS
BTS chats about making music during the COVID-19 pandemic, and performs "Telepathy," "Blue & Grey," "Life Goes On" and "Dynamite" from "Be," as well as a cover of Coldplay's "Fix You."
02/23/2021
MTV UnpluggedS2021 • E11MTV Unplugged Presents: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Icons Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga swing it on a selection of classic Cole Porter duets from their six-time Grammy-nominated album, "Love for Sale."
12/16/2021
