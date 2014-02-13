Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Big Black Forest Ham and The Foot Long Kid
Season 7 E 5 • 01/29/2015
Rob and Big Black get a hold of Subway Jared's "Subway Black Card" for 48 hours. They decide to take full advantage of the limitless card, and use it to make the streets of LA "Fit and Fresh," handing out hundreds of subs.
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
S6 • E5
Ultimate Funcle
Rob travels to Ohio to meet his newborn nephew and prove he’s the ultimate “Funcle”. While in Ohio, he prepares his parents for the apocalypse.
02/13/2014
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
S6 • E6
Big Black's BBW Round Up
Rob and Drama help Big Black in his quest for love by hosting a “Big, Beautiful Women” round-up. Sterling stars in a sketch comedy showcase.
02/20/2014
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
S6 • E7
Snack Off
Big Black tries to win the golden spork on a celebrity episode of Snack Off. Big Cat trains to be an MMA fighter.
02/27/2014
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
S6 • E8
Fully Uploaded
Chanel gets “fully uploaded” by viral video master Freddie Wong. Rob has a competition to find the perfect driver for his new “street jet”.
03/06/2014
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
S6 • E9
Bor Kedryd
Rob tries to break the world record for jumping a car backwards; Big Black gets a chance to do all the things he was too heavy for as a kid.
03/13/2014
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
S6 • E10
Best of, Bonus, and Behind-The-Scenes
It’s the best of, bonus and behind-the-scenes of Fantasy Factory season 6 - all the greatest moments from the season plus never-before-seen footage.
03/20/2014
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
S7 • E1
Robert Lightfoot and Silky Black
After helping Big Cat lock-in a date with an Instagram fan, Rob and Big Black become the smooth jazz duo "Robert Lightfoot and Silky Black," to help make the night perfect.
01/01/2015
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
S7 • E2
600 Horsepower of American Muscle
Rob invites 13 year old skateboarding phenom Jagger Eaton to the Factory to give him a shot at hosting the MTV viral clip show, Ridiculousness.
01/08/2015
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
S7 • E3
Strike Slinger and the Bowl Bear
Rob enlists the help of a brilliant music video director to direct Chanel's new video. Then, after feeling left out of Drama and Sterling's bowling nights, Rob and Big Black challenge them to a high stakes bowl-off.
01/15/2015
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
S7 • E4
The Clean Hole Alliance
After a minor leakage incident, Rob is inspired to create a PSA about the importance of maintaining a clean butt, and convinces the rest of the cast to help him.
01/22/2015
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
S7 • E6
Happy Meter
Rob sees a 3rd-place ostrich racing trophy in Big Cat's cage, and challenges both Drama and Big Cat to a cousin on brother on cousin Ostrich Race. The loser has to drink the entire contents of a jumbo ostrich egg.
02/05/2015
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
S7 • E7
Patty's Bucket List
For her 70th birthday, Rob helps Patty cross some items off her bucket list, featuring a real guest appearance on her favorite soap opera: "The Bold and the Beautiful".
02/12/2015
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
S7 • E8
TTFL and the Old War Dog
When the prestigious Petersen Automotive Museum offers to add two of Rob's world record breaking stunt cars to its collection, Rob decides he must put the "Old War Dog," (the test vehicle used to prep the stunts), down.
02/19/2015
Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory
S7 • E9
Best of, Bonus, and Behind the Scenes of Season 7
Rob, Big Black and cast host this clip show filled with season highlights, behind the scenes outtakes, and bonus footage from season 7.
02/26/2015
