Sarah
Season 4 E 9 • 05/15/2012
Sarah and boyfriend Blake were high school sweethearts, until an unexpected pregnancy begins to pull them apart, when he clashes with her mom upon moving in. Blake wants to move away and work on a shrimp boat, but Sarah needs him to stick around for their baby, despite tension in the household.
16 and Pregnant
S5 • E1
Maddy
All American girl gets pregnant from a one night stand.
04/14/2014
16 and Pregnant
S5 • E2
Autumn
Ex-party girl tries to get her stoner boyfriend to straighten up before their bundle of joy arrives.
04/21/2014
16 and Pregnant
S5 • E3
Millina
Party Girl with troubled past gets pregnant while her mom is in jail.
04/28/2014
16 and Pregnant
S5 • E4
Arianna
For this artsy girl, forgiving the father of her child might not be as easy as she thinks.
05/05/2014
16 and Pregnant
S5 • E5
Summer
Southern girl tries to rebuild a relationship with her mom who is struggling with addiction
05/12/2014
16 and Pregnant
S5 • E6
Karley
Good girl manages bad boy antics as she’s expecting twins
05/19/2014
16 and Pregnant
S5 • E7
Aleah
Diabetic reformed bad girl must juggle a new baby and being a stepmom.
05/26/2014
16 and Pregnant
S5 • E8
Jazmin
Sassy midwestern teen loses her parent’s trust when she breaks their house rules.
06/02/2014
16 and Pregnant
S5 • E9
Jordan
Girly girl winds up pregnant and homeless.
06/10/2014
16 and Pregnant
S5 • E10
Savon
Resillient teen tries to date a guy who is not the father of her baby.
06/20/2014
16 and Pregnant
S5 • E11
Courtney
Christian girl struggles with abstinence and passing along a cleft lip to her unborn son.
06/22/2014
16 and Pregnant
S5 • E12
Savannah
Sensitive girl tries to co-parent with ex-boyfriend turned friend.
06/22/2014
16 and Pregnant
S5 • E13
Reunion – Life After Labor: Post-Reunion Interviews
The cast from the fifth season of 16 and Pregnant update Dr. Drew on the challenges they are facing. Three couples reunite for the first time since filming ended.
07/01/2014
16 and Pregnant
S5 • E14
Reunion - Season 5 Unseen Moments
An exciting, dramatic and sometimes funny look at the biggest moments that didn't make it into the fifth season of 16 & Pregnant.
07/01/2014
16 and Pregnant
S5 • E15
Where Are They Now?
Catch up with girls from Season 5 of 16 and Pregnant and see the surprising relationships, confrontations, custody battles and romances that have taken place since the cameras stopped rolling.
01/04/2015
41:41
16 and Pregnant
S6 • E1
Madisen
Madisen makes the transition from all-American cheerleader to unexpected motherhood in small town Arkansas with the support of her dad, Nick, her boyfriend, Christian, and extended family.
10/07/2020
