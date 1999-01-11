Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
MTV Unplugged Presents Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions
Season 2020 E 9 • 10/16/2020
Miley Cyrus performs an acoustic set of original songs and covers including Britney Spears's "Gimme More," and is joined by Noah Cyrus for a rendition of "I Got So High That I Saw Jesus."
Watching
Full Ep
43:23
Sign in to Watch
MTV Unplugged
S1 • E1
Elton John
Legendary solo artist Elton John pounds out powerful renditions of his crowd-pleasing hits on a lone grand piano, including "Tiny Dancer," "Daniel" and "Bennie and the Jets."
08/05/1990
Full Ep
48:32
Sign in to Watch
MTV Unplugged
S1 • E2
Paul McCartney
Paul McCartney performs a mix of bluesy covers, classic Beatles tunes and songs from his solo career, including "Blue Moon of Kentucky," "Blackbird" and "Every Night."
04/03/1991
Full Ep
32:00
Sign in to Watch
MTV Unplugged
S1 • E3
Pearl Jam
Seattle grunge band Pearl Jam plays stripped-down versions of songs from their debut album, "Ten," including "Alive," "Black," "Jeremy," "Even Flow" and "Porch."
05/13/1992
Full Ep
49:29
Sign in to Watch
MTV Unplugged
S1 • E4
John Mellencamp
Backed by an all-acoustic ensemble, heartland rocker John Mellencamp performs some of his biggest hits, including "Small Town," "Pink Houses" and a cover of "All Along the Watchtower."
08/12/1992
Full Ep
45:23
Sign in to Watch
MTV Unplugged
S1 • E5
Nirvana
Nirvana plays an intimate acoustic set of songs including "About a Girl" and "Come as You Are," and is joined by the Meat Puppets for stripped-down renditions of "Oh, Me" and more.
12/16/1993
Full Ep
45:30
Sign in to Watch
MTV Unplugged
S1 • E6
Lenny Kravitz
Lenny Kravitz performs dressed-down versions of his hits including "Are You Gonna Go My Way" and "Always on the Run" before an intimate crowd in New York City.
07/12/1994
Full Ep
44:31
Sign in to Watch
MTV Unplugged
S1 • E7
Alanis Morissette
Alanis Morissette slows down with an acoustic performance of her hits "Ironic" and "You Oughta Know," and puts her own twist on The Police's "King of Pain."
11/01/1999
Full Ep
38:14
Sign in to Watch
MTV Unplugged
S1 • E8
Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys puts an acoustic spin on her hits "Karma" and "If I Ain't Got You" with appearances by Mos Def, Common and Damian Marley.
09/23/2005
Full Ep
25:19
Sign in to Watch
MTV Unplugged
S2020 • E9
MTV Unplugged Presents Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions
Miley Cyrus performs an acoustic set of original songs and covers including Britney Spears's "Gimme More," and is joined by Noah Cyrus for a rendition of "I Got So High That I Saw Jesus."
10/16/2020
Performance
04:17
MTV UnpluggedS2020 E9
Miley Cyrus and the Social Distancers - "Midnight Sky"
Miley Cyrus delivers a powerful no-frills version of her 2020 single "Midnight Sky."
10/16/2020
Performance
03:29
MTV UnpluggedS2020 E9
Miley Cyrus & Noah Cyrus - "I Got So High That I Saw Jesus"
Sisters Miley Cyrus and Noah Cyrus come together for a soulful performance of "I Got So High That I Saw Jesus," from Noah Cyrus's 2020 EP, "The End of Everything."
10/16/2020
Performance
02:04
MTV UnpluggedS2020 E9
Miley Cyrus and the Social Distancers - "Gimme More"
Miley Cyrus and her band perform a slowed down rendition of the 2007 Britney Spears dance hit "Gimme More."
10/16/2020
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:30
MTV Floribama ShoreS3
Home Is Where the Party Is in Floribama Shore Season 4
Get ready for new places, new faces and new revelations as the crew hits the road in Floribama Shore Season 4, premiering February 25 at 9/8c.
01/27/2021
Trailer
00:30
Ghosted: Love Gone MissingS2
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing Kicks Off Love Gone Wrong Week
Sometimes, love can suck, but Rachel Lindsay and Travis Mills are here to help the brokenhearted when Ghosted: Love Gone Missing returns with five brand-new episodes February 8 at 7/6c.
01/27/2021
Trailer
00:30
Ex On The BeachS4
Ex On The Beach: Peak of Love Heats Up New Zealand
Ex On The Beach: Peak of Love takes the relations**t show to new heights by bringing the guests (and their wildcard exes) to a chalet down under.
11/01/2019
Trailer
00:30
MTV Video Music Awards 2019
VMAs Host Sebastian Maniscalco Has a Lot to Learn
Sebastian Maniscalco does his best to learn the important names for the 2019 VMAs before he hosts on August 26, but he's got a long way to go.
07/16/2019