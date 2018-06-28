Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Gavin DeGraw & Chris Young
Season 1 E 74 • 12/13/2019
Pop star Gavin DeGraw and country singer Chris Young share their personal stories and perform each other's hits live together, including "Not Over You" and "I'm Comin' Over."
CMT Crossroads
S1 • E68
Leon Bridges & Luke Combs
Soul singer Leon Bridges and country crooner Luke Combs team up for a live outdoor performance in Nashville and chat about how the slow jam-heavy collaboration came together.
06/28/2018
CMT Crossroads
S1 • E67
Meghan Trainor & Brett Eldredge
Pop star Meghan Trainor and country's Brett Eldredge share the stage for one night only as they collaborate on each other's hits in front of a live audience.
09/04/2018
CMT Crossroads
S1 • E69
Shawn Mendes & Zac Brown Band
Pop superstar Shawn Mendes and country music’s Zac Brown Band merge musical styles, join forces for a special set and candidly exchange songs and stories off-stage.
10/24/2018
CMT Crossroads
S1 • E70
Boyz II Men & Brett Young
R&B group Boyz II Men and country singer Brett Young mesh their musical styles as they perform "Motownphilly," "In Case You Didn't Know" and more hits before a live audience.
03/27/2019
CMT Crossroads
S1 • E71
Brooks & Dunn and Friends
Luke Combs, Brett Young, Midland, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi and Brandon Lancaster join the legendary Brooks & Dunn for a memorable concert event in downtown Nashville, TN.
06/28/2019
CMT Crossroads
S1 • E72
Sheryl Crow & Friends
Performing songs off her album "Threads," Sheryl Crow duets with an unbelievable lineup, including Chris Stapleton, Joe Walsh, Bonnie Raitt, Emmylou Harris and more.
09/27/2019
