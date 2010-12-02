Silent Library
Found Meat
Season 3 E 10 • 07/15/2010
The cash-grabbing challenges for these six friends include a sweaty greeting, an unusual fishing method, an angry bellhop and a close encounter with a chainsaw.
More
Watching
Full Ep
21:15
Sign in to Watch
Silent LibraryS2 • E20Rock Skip Jump
Challenges include Rock Skip Jump, Pickled Choice and Night Bugs.
02/12/2010
Full Ep
20:49
Sign in to Watch
Silent LibraryS3 • E1New York Giants
Six of the New York Giants try to win money for charity by downing gross beverages, stomping on a model city and snacking on some very raw produce.
06/28/2010
Full Ep
20:47
Sign in to Watch
Silent LibraryS3 • E2All Time Low
All Time Low and a few friends try out an inflatable fat suit, an all-natural toothbrush, a giant hamster wheel, a dirty snowstorm and an aggressive wine-tasting.
06/29/2010
Full Ep
20:33
Sign in to Watch
Silent LibraryS3 • E3Hey Monday and Stereo Skyline
Bandmates from Hey Monday and Stereo Skyline visit the library to tackle a sticky hamster wheel, a smelly octopus, a gumball gun, a violent ceiling fan and a sinister mystery door.
06/30/2010
Full Ep
20:47
Sign in to Watch
Silent LibraryS3 • E4Iyaz and the New Boyz
Singer Iyaz, hip-hop duo New Boyz and some friends try to score some cash off a trampoline basketball dunk, some rambunctious clowns, powerful noogies and an unwelcome attack hug.
07/01/2010
Full Ep
20:49
Sign in to Watch
Silent LibraryS3 • E5Nadya "Octomom" Suleman
Six players sample a sour-cream hairdo, play a painful arcade game, take some motorized punches and have a surprising encounter with the Octomom.
07/06/2010
Full Ep
20:49
Sign in to Watch
Silent LibraryS3 • E6Octopussed
Six friends play a slippery game of catch and a painful round of shuffleboard, ride a destructive tandem bike, create a human salad and eat like a bird.
07/07/2010
Full Ep
20:46
Sign in to Watch
Silent LibraryS3 • E7Mexican Shoot Off
Cash and dignity are on the line as six buddies play an unusual round of whack-a-mole, chomp on a beef jerky necktie, get slapped by a clock and make a high-speed snack.
07/08/2010
Full Ep
20:48
Sign in to Watch
Silent LibraryS3 • E8Team of Waitresses
A team of Hooters waitresses visits the library and faces off with tough bridesmaids, gross gelatin shots, a tricky plumbing problem, a painting challenge and a mischievous puppeteer.
07/12/2010
Full Ep
20:46
Sign in to Watch
Silent LibraryS3 • E9Team of Parkour Athletes
Six parkour athletes use their unusual talents to withstand a dunce cap snap, painful body hooks, an exploding inner tube, a giant pants sandwich and a confrontation with a cheerleader.
07/14/2010
Full Ep
20:48
Sign in to Watch
Silent LibraryS3 • E10Found Meat
The cash-grabbing challenges for these six friends include a sweaty greeting, an unusual fishing method, an angry bellhop and a close encounter with a chainsaw.
07/15/2010
Full Ep
20:19
Sign in to Watch
Silent LibraryS3 • E11Tan Jersey
TSix hopefuls try to earn riches by donning a dog's sweater, receiving an unusual spray tan, getting egged and withstanding a painful fan encounter.
07/19/2010
Full Ep
20:45
Sign in to Watch
Silent LibraryS3 • E12Anarbor
Members of the band Anarbor head to the library and brave a violent bow tie, a tornado of golf pencils, an artistic pizza and the mysterious Bad Door.
07/21/2010
Full Ep
20:19
Sign in to Watch
Silent LibraryS3 • E13Food Dog
An innovative dog sculpture, high-speed chicken feet, a doomed toy castle and a painful arcade game are among the challenges accepted by six friends hoping to win cash.
07/22/2010
Full Ep
20:48
Sign in to Watch
Silent LibraryS3 • E14The Hard Times of RJ Berger Cast
The Hard Times of RJ Berger cast silently battles a giant hamster wheel, unappetizing nachos, a potato gun and a visit from Aubrey O'Day.
07/26/2010
Full Ep
20:49
Sign in to Watch
Silent LibraryS3 • E15Radiation Scrub
Six players get schooled by a dirty chalkboard, a giant Newton's cradle, an aggressive decontamination, a dangerous tug-of-war and a tap-dance challenge.
07/27/2010
Full Ep
20:47
Sign in to Watch
Silent LibraryS3 • E16Honor Society
Members of Honor Society and singers Ashlyne Huff and Just Kait team up to earn cash by trying a messy makeup routine, a shocking bowl of soup, a Mexican blender treat and an unusual egging.
07/28/2010
Full Ep
20:43
Sign in to Watch
Silent LibraryS3 • E17Noodle Headed
Six friends struggle to win money by ripping off a giant bandage, withstanding a pine-cone tornado, downing some disgusting shots and being hit by a wedding cake.
07/30/2010
Full Ep
20:48
Sign in to Watch
Silent LibraryS3 • E18Vial Smell
This sextet competes to win cash by enduring stinky chemicals, an intimate clown encounter, a squid helmet and other challenges.
08/02/2010
Full Ep
20:50
Sign in to Watch
Silent LibraryS3 • E19Unreal Pain
An all-female team takes on smoothie balloons, an unpredictable recliner, ruthless meat tenderizers and an unconventional energy drink.
08/04/2010
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:30
See Us Unite for ChangeRise Up Against Hate with See Us Unite for Change
Join host Ken Jeong and celebrities like Jhene Aiko, Saweetie, Seventeen, Olivia Munn and Daniel Dae Kim to stand with the AAPI community with See Us Unite for Change, Friday at 8/7c.
05/19/2021
Trailer
00:30
MTV Video Music Awards 2019VMAs Host Sebastian Maniscalco Has a Lot to Learn
Sebastian Maniscalco does his best to learn the important names for the 2019 VMAs before he hosts on August 26, but he's got a long way to go.
07/16/2019
Promo
03:24
Sean Daley Remembers Prince And His Impact On The World
REVOLUTIONARY: Sean Daley calls in during our live stream to remember Prince his most heartfelt way.
04/21/2016
Promo
05:36
CeeLo Says A Prayer For Prince
CeeLo and other celebrities reach out to Prince to pay their respects.
04/21/2016