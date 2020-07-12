Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider

The Challenge: Double Agents
Enemy of the State
Season 36 E 3 • 12/23/2020
CT and Big T see potential in their new partnership, the agents wrestle on top of a speeding semitruck without harnesses, and Josh's attempt to be a peacemaker creates more conflict.
The Challenge: Double Agents
S36 • E20
Declassified
The players move into the Double Agents house and size one another up, and TJ previews the complicated and deceitful game that lies ahead.
12/07/2020
Full Ep
1:03:42
The Challenge: Double Agents
S36 • E1
License to Killer Kam
The agents compete in a frantic melee during their first mission, Kam plots against another player after being rejected, and a fiery first elimination upends everyone's strategies.
12/09/2020
Full Ep
1:04:39
The Challenge: Double Agents
S36 • E2
Dive Another Day
The complete rules and true nature of this season's game are revealed, agents re-evaluate their partnerships, an icy plunge devolves into a political stalemate, and Joseph calls out Wes.
12/16/2020
Full Ep
1:04:02
The Challenge: Double Agents
S36 • E3
Enemy of the State
CT and Big T see potential in their new partnership, the agents wrestle on top of a speeding semitruck without harnesses, and Josh's attempt to be a peacemaker creates more conflict.
12/23/2020
Full Ep
1:03:42
The Challenge: Double Agents
S36 • E4
Duplicity
Devin is eager to use his newfound power, the agents must blindly fly drones through a cave, and a headbanger showdown in The Crater threatens to rip apart a friendship.
01/06/2021
Full Ep
1:03:36
The Challenge: Double Agents
S36 • E5
Skyfall
A security breach shakes up the game, partners face a frightening fall in Agent Down, Tori's confidence irks the rookies, and two friends face their worst nightmare in The Crater.
01/13/2021
Full Ep
1:04:47
The Challenge: Double Agents
S36 • E6
From Theresa with Love
Theresa's loyalty is questioned, the agents take part in a grueling race in Smuggle Run, cracks form in a once-strong partnership, and The Crater starts a rivalry between former allies.
01/20/2021
Full Ep
1:03:40
The Challenge: Double Agents
S36 • E7
Die Another Jay
Theresa and Jay are on the defensive, Devin provokes Fessy and Josh at the house after a night out, and TJ penalizes the male competitors who didn't give it their all in Aerial Takedown.
01/27/2021
Exclusive
02:49
The Challenge: Double AgentsS36 E7
Votes Declassified: Die Another Jay
Multiple agents have revenge on their minds as they vote for the next elimination, while others try to protect their alliances.
01/27/2021
Interview
01:09
The Challenge: Double AgentsS36 E7
Double Agents Final Words: Jay
Jay reflects on his respect for Leroy, the promise he made to Theresa and what he would've done differently in the competition.
01/27/2021
After Show
16:04
The Challenge: Double AgentsS36 E7
Aftermath: Die Another Jay
Devyn Simone speaks to Jay, Nany, Leroy, Kam and Fessy about how the guys let down TJ during Aerial Takedown, Fessy's feud with Devin, Leroy's elimination challenge against Jay, and more.
02/01/2021
