RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked

Untucked - The Daytona Wind

Season 13 E 7 • 02/18/2022

After the queens get gassy on a soap opera parody, Angeria Paris VanMicheals breathes a sigh of relief, Ts Madison checks in backstage, and Jasmine Kennedie makes an emotional announcement.

More

Watching

Full Ep
21:00

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
S13 • E1
Untucked - Big Opening, Pt. 1

After the queens perform in a talent show, Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté basks in guest judge Lizzo's praise, Alyssa Hunter gets emotional, and June Jambalaya prepares for the worst.
01/07/2022
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
S13 • E2
Untucked - Big Opening, Pt. 2

After performing in a talent show, Lady Camden offers DeJa Skye words of encouragement, Jasmine Kennedie reflects on growing up gay, and Maddy Morphosis unpacks straight allyship.
01/14/2022
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
S13 • E3
Untucked - A Pair of Balls

After the ball challenge, Orion Story feels the tension talking about her return, Jasmine Kennedie and Jorgeous offer their blunt opinions, and June Jambalaya gets in her feelings.
01/21/2022
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
S13 • E4
Untucked - She's a Super Tease

After the queens star in tease trailers for the show, Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté shuts down Jasmine Kennedie's shady question, and Kerri Colby opens up about Michelle Visage's feedback.
01/28/2022
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
S13 • E5
Untucked - Save a Queen

Daya Betty gets frustrated with being safe once again, past queens kiki after returning to the show for a special challenge, and Kornbread "The Snack" Jeté leaves goodbye letters.
02/04/2022
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
S13 • E6
Untucked - Glamazon Prime

After the Glamazon Prime design challenge, Daya Betty sets her sights on a win, Maddy Morphosis and Jasmine Kennedie spar over a possible lip sync, and Taraji P. Henson visit the queens.
02/11/2022
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
S13 • E7
Untucked - The Daytona Wind

After the queens get gassy on a soap opera parody, Angeria Paris VanMicheals breathes a sigh of relief, Ts Madison checks in backstage, and Jasmine Kennedie makes an emotional announcement.
02/18/2022
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
S13 • E8
Untucked - 60s Girl Groups

After embodying iconic 60s girl groups, the queens recall their favorite reads, Willow Pill talks openly about gender identity, and Jasmine Kennedie expresses her admiration for Kerri Colby.
02/25/2022
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
S13 • E9
Untucked - Menzeses

After the DragCon discussion panel challenge, the queens rally around a dejected Jorgeous, Angeria gets an uplifting message from home, and Nicole Byer stops by for some tea.
03/04/2022
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
S13 • E10
Untucked - Snatch Game

After an overall lackluster Snatch Game, Jorgeous gets a boost from her family, Dove Cameron talks about overcoming failure, and the queens are sent into panic after a surprise announcement.
03/11/2022
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
S13 • E11
Untucked - An Extra Special Episode

After a Lip Sync Lalaparuza Smackdown, the queens reflect on their memorably lackluster Snatch Game performances, and Angeria Paris VanMicheals gives Daya Betty constructive feedback.
03/18/2022
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
S13 • E12
Untucked - Moulin Ru: The Rusical

After the queens' "Moulin Rouge!" parody performance, Jorgeous prepares for the worst, Bosco and Lady Camden talk it out after having a pre-challenge tiff, and Andra Day drops by backstage.
03/25/2022
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
S13 • E13
Untucked - The Ross Mathews Roast

After Ross Mathews gets roasted, DeJa Skye gets emotional thinking about her coaching session, Willow Pill gets a message from home, and Dulcé Sloan gets a pulse check on the queens.
04/01/2022
Full Ep
21:00
Sign in to Watch

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
S13 • E14
Untucked - Catwalk

After performing in their final challenge, the queens discuss addressing their younger selves, rate their chances of making the finale, and recall their favorite moments of the competition.
04/08/2022
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
01:15

Jersey Shore Family Vacation
It's Time for the Biggest Family Vacation Ever

From Hollywood to New Orleans and beyond, the fam fist pumps their way across the U.S.A. on a new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation, premiering Thursday, January 26, at 8/7c.
12/23/2022
Trailer
01:00

RuPaul's Drag RaceS15
Full Throttle Fierceness on RuPaul's Drag Race

Ariana Grande, Janelle Monáe, Maren Morris, Ts Madison and more bring high-octane star power to the new season of RuPaul's Drag Race, premiering Friday, January 6 at 8/7c.
12/20/2022
Trailer
00:15

RidiculousnessS29
New Time, New Season, Same Old Pranks on Ridiculousness

Clear your Monday nights for back-to-back episodes of Ridiculousness with Rob, Steelo and Chanel when an all-new season premieres on January 2 at 8/7c.
12/20/2022
Trailer
01:20

Teen Mom Family ReunionS2
Teen Mom Family Reunion Is the Grandmother of All Reunions

The moms invite their mothers on vacation to relax and bond on Teen Mom Family Reunion, premiering January 3 at 8/7c.
12/15/2022
Trailer
01:30

RuPaul's Drag RaceS15
All Roads Lead to a New Season of RuPaul's Drag Race

Get ready for 16 queens to start their engines and floor it to nab the drag world's biggest crown on the new season of RuPaul's Drag Race, making its MTV debut on Friday, January 6, at 8/7c.
12/14/2022