Jersey Shore Family Vacation

Sliding Into DMs

Season 6 E 2 • 02/02/2023

While the ladies focus on their cheerleading routine for Mike's cornhole tournament, Angelina tries to secure a win behind his back, leaving Mike feeling more stressed than confident.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S5 • E23
Lola the Bunny

Nicole brings back a familiar costume to make Easter extra special, Deena's leftover frustrations come out during a wine tasting, and everyone returns to their roots with a boardwalk trip.
09/01/2022
41:03
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S5 • E24
Dren

Pauly and Nikki join their friends in San Diego, an outing to visit some wildlife helps end the group chat fiasco, and Nicole's hard-partying alter ego Dren reappears at a birthday dinner.
09/08/2022
41:46
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S5 • E25
The Staten Island Notebook

After Nikki's wild birthday party, the crew tries to fan romantic flames between Vinny and Angelina during an awkward gondola ride, then indulges in the food of San Diego's Little Italy.
09/15/2022
41:26
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S5 • E26
Wild 'N Out: Jersey Style

During Deena's Family Fun Day, Angelina gets choked up thinking about her marriage, a health scare lands Jenni in the hospital, and the roommates have a game night with the Wild 'N Out crew.
09/22/2022
41:51
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S5 • E27
Knock Knock! Who's There?

When Vinny teasingly retracts his appreciation post to Angelina, Nikki gets caught in the crossfire, Pauly reacts and Deena experiences prank paranoia.
09/29/2022
41:11
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S5 • E28
Another Day, Another Crisis

Angelina makes peace with Nikki and Pauly, a trip to a steakhouse pushes everyone to the culinary limit, and Vinny, tired of having his birthday ignored, announces the first-ever "Vin Day."
10/06/2022
41:29
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S5 • E29
Vin Day

The San Diego trip comes to a close on a high note with a day of exercise, drinking and strippers, and Vinny has a heart-to-heart with Angelina.
10/13/2022
41:42
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S5 • E30
Reunion, Pt. 1

The shoremates return to the reunion stage after a 10-year absence, field fan questions and wonder if the stars have finally aligned for Vinny and Angelina.
10/20/2022
43:08
Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S5 • E31
Reunion, Pt. 2

Justina Valentine joins the roomies to recap Season 5's craziest moments -- from the emergence of Jenni's drunk alter ego and the long-awaited Vin Day to Angelina and Nikki's beverage brawl.
10/20/2022
42:26

Jersey Shore Family Vacation
S6 • E1
Where's the Charcuterie?

Angelina's flirtatious relationship with Chris's brother causes a stir, Mike prepares for a cornhole tournament, and one member of the squad makes a surprise announcement at Pauly's gig.
01/26/2023
41:45
