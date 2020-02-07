Canada's Drag Race

Her-itage Moments

Season 1 E 2 • 07/09/2020

The queens test their overacting chops in "Heritage Minutes"-themed parodies and walk the runway in reinterpreted takes on their first drag looks, and Jade Hassoune guest hosts.

Canada's Drag Race
S1 • E1
Eh-laganza Eh-xtravaganza

After making their werk room debuts, the queens feel their Canuck couture fantasies by creating patriotic lewks from everyday items, and Elisha Cuthbert guest hosts.
07/02/2020
Full Ep
58:34
Canada's Drag Race
S1 • E2
Her-itage Moments

The queens test their overacting chops in "Heritage Minutes"-themed parodies and walk the runway in reinterpreted takes on their first drag looks, and Jade Hassoune guest hosts.
07/09/2020
Full Ep
59:38
Canada's Drag Race
S1 • E3
Not Sorry Aboot It

The queens get into girl groups to perform the rap diss track "Not Sorry Aboot It," the category on the runway is Quebecky with the Good Hair, and Deborah Cox guest co-hosts.
07/16/2020
Full Ep
58:25
Canada's Drag Race
S1 • E4
Single-Use Queens

The queens test their memory with a match game of unmentionables and work in teams to create a cohesive fashion line out of recycled materials, and Biddell guest hosts.
07/23/2020
Full Ep
59:34
Canada's Drag Race
S1 • E5
Snatch Game

Joined by guest host Mary Walsh, the queens get into character with their best celebrity impressions for Snatch Game and a Night of a Thousand Celine Dions runway.
07/30/2020
Full Ep
58:50
Canada's Drag Race
S1 • E6
Star 69

Joined by guest host Tom Green, the queens star in late-night TV commercials for shady law firms and then walk a Canadian Tux-Shedos runway in all-denim fashions.
08/06/2020
Full Ep
59:28
Canada's Drag Race
S1 • E7
Miss Loose Jaw

Joined by guest host Allie X, the queens flaunt their improv skills in a parody beauty contest called Miss Loose Jaw and serve pageant perfection with their glamorous runway looks.
08/13/2020
Full Ep
59:35
Canada's Drag Race
S1 • E8
Welcome to the Family

The queens read each other using puppet versions of their competitors and give makeovers to their new drag family from the Rainbow Railroad organization, and Amanda Brugel guest hosts.
08/20/2020
Full Ep
59:46
Canada's Drag Race
S1 • E9
The Snow Ball

It’s time to throw a ball and the Queens get frosty.
08/27/2020
Full Ep
59:45
Canada's Drag Race
S1 • E10
U Wear It Well

Traci Melchor guest hosts as the Top Three queens write, record and perform a remix of RuPaul's song "U Wear It Well," and Canada's first drag superstar is crowned.
09/03/2020
Exclusive
30:25

Canada's Drag RaceS1 E10
The Pit Stop - U Wear It Well

Trixie Mattel and Brooke Lynn Hytes kiki about the Season 1 finale, where the queens performed RuPaul's "U Wear It Well," and Canada's first drag superstar received her crown.
10/05/2020
