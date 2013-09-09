Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Reunion: Check Up with Dr. Drew
Season 1 E 15 • 11/18/2013
Dr. Drew hosts the four young moms to discuss hard lessons from the season, sit down with the fathers, work through family tension, share the latest on their adorable kids and more.
40:42
Teen Mom 3
S1 • E4
Pushing the Envelope
Briana babyproofs the house, Mackenzie and Josh prepare for prom, Katie and Joey move in together, and Alex catches Matt talking to other girls.
09/09/2013
40:49
Teen Mom 3
S1 • E6
To Be Judged
Mackenzie supports Josh at his first rodeo since his return to the sport, Briana takes legal action against Devoin, Alex pursues custody of Arabella, and Katie worries about Joey's behavior.
09/23/2013
40:39
Teen Mom 3
S1 • E7
Into the Distance
Katie considers moving to Utah to finish school, Briana and Devoin face off in court, Mackenzie feels left behind in Josh's rodeo dreams, and Alex gets serious news about Matt.
09/30/2013
40:38
Teen Mom 3
S1 • E9
Don't Lie to Me
Alex prepares for a dance competition, Mackenzie receives shocking news about Josh, Briana looks into her birth control options, and Katie and Joey set off on a tense birthday road trip.
10/14/2013
40:50
Teen Mom 3
S1 • E10
Strike Out Alone
Mackenzie goes camping with her friends, Alex starts over with a new guy, Briana celebrates her birthday, and things only get worse for Katie and Joey.
10/21/2013
40:49
Teen Mom 3
S1 • E11
The Truth Hurts
Tensions between Katie and Joey reach a breaking point, Mackenzie and Josh work on their relationship, Briana's family advises her against dating, and Alex kicks back at a concert.
10/28/2013
40:59
Teen Mom 3
S1 • E13
For Better or Worse
Alex makes an effort with Matt for Arabella's sake, Katie and Joey head off to Utah, Briana reaches out to Devoin as Nova's birthday approaches, and Mackenzie and Josh try couples therapy.
11/11/2013
41:00
Teen Mom 3
S1 • E14
Unseen Moments
Dr. Drew looks back at all the stinky diapers, explosive fights and playful pranks that appear in never-before-seen moments from the show.
11/13/2013
14:34
Teen Mom 3
S1 • E16
Into The Distance After Show
The girls of teen mom 3 talk with host Suchin Pak about Katie and Joey's explosive fight, Mackenzie's inability to get through to Josh, Briana's court battle with Devoin, and the shocking turn in Alex and Matt's story.
11/15/2013
20:23
Teen Mom 3
S1 • E17
Strike Out Alone After Show
Briana, Mackenzie, Katie and Alex sit down with host Suchin and discuss regaining their parent's trust, re-entering the dating scene and learning how to cope after a breakup.
11/16/2013
1:21:41
