Are You The One?
Reunion - The Aftermatch
Season 2 E 11 • 12/10/2014
The cast reunites for an epic night of talking where they were, where they're at, and where they're headed after life in the house.
42:08
Are You The One?S2 • E1One Too Many
An unexpected addition changes the game, a challenge puts the couples on ice, and Paris and Pratt game the system to the disappointment of their housemates.
10/06/2014
39:41
Are You The One?S2 • E2The Truth Will Cost You
Tyler feels left out in the house, a beachside challenge has the guys put in work, and a trip to the Truth Booth ends in tears.
10/13/2014
40:53
Are You The One?S2 • E3Virgin Tears
A new challenge puts the guys' tongues to the test, Ashley reveals something personal, and a getaway date creates a rift between Brandon and Christina.
10/20/2014
40:52
Are You The One?S2 • E4Loose Lips Sink Relationships
Brandon and Christina keep hooking up on the sly, the challenge brings up the guys' sexual history, and a drunken mistake creates trouble for Paris and Pratt.
10/27/2014
40:52
Are You The One?S2 • E5Strap Those Boots Tight
The previous night's Matchup Ceremony leaves fractures in the house, the challenge has the guys standing off in a tug-o-war, and Ellie and Anthony can't seem to get it together.
11/03/2014
40:52
Are You The One?S2 • E6Parental Guidance
The ladies' families come for a surprise visit, Layton loses his temper big time, and a getaway pub crawl leads to new romantic connections.
11/10/2014
40:53
Are You The One?S2 • E7Hot Salsa
A new challenge has the ladies mouthing off, a getaway-date surprise leads to new connections, and the housemates clash over their Truth Booth strategy.
11/17/2014
40:54
Are You The One?S2 • E8Dumped
The next challege has the housemates getting sloppy, the getaway date tests Nathan's nerves, and a fight breaks out in the middle of the Matchup Ceremony.
11/24/2014
40:52
Are You The One?S2 • E9Old Flames
The challenge has the couples learning how to stick together, Nathan and Brandon face off over Christina, and Jasmine and Alex grow closer.
12/01/2014
41:03
Are You The One?S2 • E10One Switch, One Glitch
The house prepares for the final Matchup Ceremony, the challenge has the guys crossing the seas, and Layton makes a choice that shakes up the whole game.
12/09/2014
41:25
Are You The One?S4 • E1Perfect Match at First Sight
Twenty contestants pair off as some declare love at first sight, and a contestant chooses her match despite knowing he has someone else in mind.
06/13/2016
41:22
Are You The One?S4 • E2Punch-Drunk Love
Julia gets flack for leading John on, Morgan picks a match the house thinks is better suited to Sam, and Kaylen and Gio realize they're on the same page.
06/20/2016
40:53
Are You The One?S4 • E3She Don't Want You
John goes off when Stephen makes a play for Julia. Tori and Camille set their sights on the same guy. The pressure is on for the "golden couples" heading into the Truth Booth.
06/27/2016
40:53
Are You The One?S4 • E4Three's a Crowd
Gio starts to pull away from Kaylen, and as Tori and Asaf get closer, Asaf pulls a move that could alter their relationship.
07/11/2016
40:52
Are You The One?S4 • E5Beer Goggles
Stephen's feelings are solidified for Julia, Cam gets blackout drunk and doesn't remember his hookup, and a couple expected to match heads to the Truth Booth.
07/18/2016
40:52
Are You The One?S4 • E6Mammas' Boys
Francesca finds comfort in another man's arms after Asaf shifts his attention, and Gio gets flack from the house for hitting on Julia in front of Stephen.
07/25/2016
40:53
Are You The One?S4 • E7Pulling Punches
Cam is turned off by Victoria's insecurities, Tyler and John get into a heated argument, and the house's progress is stalled.
08/01/2016
40:52
Are You The One?S4 • E8Great Ex-pectations
The guys' ex-girlfriends make an appearance, and the house feels pressure to use a Truth Booth on a contestant who's convinced he's found his match.
08/08/2016
40:53
Are You The One?S4 • E9Third Eye Blind
Approaching their second-to-last chance to find all 10 perfect matches, an epic fight between Prosper, Gio and Kaylen threatens to dismantle any unity the house has left.
08/15/2016
