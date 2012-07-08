MTV2's Guy Code
Guy Code to the Night Out
Season 2 E 14 • 10/09/2012
Damien Lemon and Andrew Schulz host this clip show special about the perfect guys' night out, including wingman duties, pregaming, competitions and the absurdity of bottle service.
MTV2's Guy CodeS2 • E5Pregnancy Scares, Barbecues, Astrology & Hosting a Friend
The experts navigate the awkward world of pregnancy scares, astrology and its uses in dating and romance, hosting a friend in your home, and the many joys of barbecuing.
08/07/2012
MTV2's Guy CodeS2 • E1Porn, Being Broke, Jealousy & Having a Crush
The panelists weigh in on reasonable and unreasonable porn habits, strategies for living well with limited funds, how to handle a romantic crush, and ways to overcome petty jealousy.
08/07/2012
MTV2's Guy CodeS2 • E6STDs, Video Games, Cops & Weddings
The panel comments on the importance of STD testing, the addictive qualities of video games, how to safely handle run-ins with cops, and why bridesmaids and open bars make weddings great.
08/14/2012
MTV2's Guy CodeS2 • E7Stress, How to Work a Rebound, Friends & Fantasy Sports
The panel of experts ponders the tiers of friendship, ways to handle stress with yoga and more, the healing properties of rebound relationships, and the appeal of fantasy sports.
08/21/2012
MTV2's Guy CodeS2 • E8Friends with Benefits, Rejection, Shopping & Freshmen
The experts clarify the difference between shopping and picking stuff up, explore the painful world of rejection, offer advice on surviving freshman year, and celebrate friends with benefits.
08/28/2012
MTV2's Guy CodeS2 • E10Piercings, Gossip, Brothers & Moving in with Your Lady
The panelists cover the rules of gossip, the pros and cons of moving in with a girlfriend, dos and don'ts of body piercing, and the joys of having a brother to both torment and guide.
09/04/2012
MTV2's Guy CodeS2 • E9Online Dating, Going to the Doctor & Tailgating
The experts confess their fears of going to the doctor, examine the psychological draw of firearms, celebrate the tradition of tailgating and brave the world of online dating.
09/11/2012
MTV2's Guy CodeS2 • E11Haters, Balding, Being Single & Meeting the Parents
The panelists discuss the ups and downs of single life, how to gracefully accept baldness, tips for winning over a significant other's parents and how to deal with jealous haters.
09/18/2012
MTV2's Guy CodeS2 • E12Flirting, Revenge, Gambling & Owning a Pet
The experts explain some key flirtation tips, the dangerous appeal of casinos and gambling, appropriate pet choices, and the art of the well-planned and proportional act of revenge.
09/25/2012
MTV2's Guy CodeS2 • E13Guy Code to Hooking Up
Charlamagne Tha God and Melanie Iglesias host this clip show special exploring the key stages of hooking up, from flirting to foreplay to one-night stands -- and even pregnancy scares.
10/02/2012
MTV2's Guy CodeS2 • E14Guy Code to the Night Out
10/09/2012
MTV2's Guy CodeS3 • E1Boners, Getting Engaged, Being Fat & House Parties
The panel discusses the pros and cons of erections, popping the question, being fat, and house parties, and CeeLo Green describes his ideal night out.
01/15/2013
MTV2's Guy CodeS3 • E2Virginity, Gay, Birthdays & Being Sick
The experts dissect virginity, the dos and don'ts of birthdays, being gay, and feeling ill, and The Game breaks down his idea of the perfect night.
01/22/2013
MTV2's Guy CodeS3 • E4Cock Blocking, Insecurity, Texting & Super Bowl Parties
The guys go in-depth on blocking a friend from getting lucky, low self-confidence, texting and Super Bowl parties, plus LaMarr Woodley shares his thoughts on a great night.
01/29/2013
MTV2's Guy CodeS3 • E3Body Odor, Rivalry, First Dates, Religion & The Hangover Olympics
The cast competes in the first-ever Hangover Olympics and talks poor personal hygiene, first-date nerves and spiritual beliefs.
02/05/2013
MTV2's Guy CodeS3 • E5PMS, Valentine’s Day, Being Stoned & Apologizing
The panel discusses that time of the month, Valentine's Day drama, flying high and saying sorry, and Mac Miller shares his idea of a great night out.
02/12/2013
MTV2's Guy CodeS3 • E6Puberty, Interviewing, Being Whipped & Sleeping
Puberty, job interviews, clingy partners and sleeping patterns can be difficult to navigate, but luckily the experts and Mac Miller are here to help.
02/19/2013
MTV2's Guy CodeS3 • E7New Relationships, Bar Etiquette, Having a Kid & Nerds
The panel dissects proper bar behavior, how to deal with children, starting up new relationships and nerd stereotypes
02/26/2013
MTV2's Guy CodeS3 • E8Your Boy’s Girlfriend, Wine, Kissing & Maturity
The guys break down what happens when your best friend gets a girlfriend, how to kiss and acting mature, and they keep it classy as they learn about winemaking.
03/05/2013
MTV2's Guy CodeS3 • E9PDA, Being Scared, Dealing with Her Friends & Moms
Our team of experts talks about mothers, getting along with your girlfriend's friends, feeling the fear and public displays of affection.
03/12/2013
