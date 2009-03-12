Jersey Shore
As the eight roommates arrive at their summer share, sparks fly between Sammi and Mike, arguments ensue when the guys invite three women to the hot tub, and Snooki considers leaving.
12/03/2009
40:55
Jersey ShoreS1 • E2The Tanned Triangle
Snooki has a change of heart, things heat up between JWoww and Pauly, Vinny gets unfortunate news, and Mike grows jealous when Sammi makes a move on Ronnie.
12/03/2009
40:50
Jersey ShoreS1 • E3Good Riddance
Angelina burns bridges, JWoww reveals a secret, Snooki's friend Ryder visits, and Ronnie and Sammi's blossoming relationship is tested.
12/10/2009
40:43
Jersey ShoreS1 • E4Fade to Black
Ronnie and Sammi deal with the aftermath from their rocky night, JWoww issues an apology, Mike and Pauly have a busy evening, and mayhem ensues when a housemate gets punched at a bar.
12/17/2009
40:49
Jersey ShoreS1 • E5Just Another Day At The Shore
The crew rallies around Snooki, JWoww defends her friends, Pauly shows off his DJ skills, Ronnie and Sammi isolate themselves, and Vinny unknowingly picks up Danny's date.
12/31/2009
41:01
Jersey ShoreS1 • E6Boardwalk Blowups
Vinny invites Mike's sister to the club, Snooki ends up in a fight when she tries to help Mike, and Ronnie gets into a brawl on the boardwalk.
01/07/2010
40:49
Jersey ShoreS1 • E7What Happens in the AC
Snooki clears the air with Ronnie and Sammi, Vinny gets closer to Mike's sister, and Mike crosses the line with Snooki and JWoww when everyone heads to Atlantic City.
01/14/2010
40:44
Jersey ShoreS1 • E8One Shot
Pauly grows annoyed by a persistent woman, Mike pulls pranks on his roommates, and an altercation leads to legal trouble for Ronnie.
01/14/2010
41:29
Jersey ShoreS1 • E9That's How the Shore Goes
Ronnie gets out of jail, the guys try to cheer Snooki up when she has a rough day, things get steamy between two roommates, and everyone says goodbye to Seaside Heights as summer ends.
01/21/2010
36:26
Jersey ShoreS1 • E10The Reunion
Julissa Bermudez sits down with the cast to look back at highlights from their summer at the shore, reveal never-before-seen footage and get updates about what the roomies are up to now.
01/21/2010
