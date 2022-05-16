MTV Couples Retreat
The Truth Hurts
Season 2 E 3 • 05/30/2022
Keonna and Nick struggle to communicate, Shamari levels with Rada about open relationships, and AJ gets real with Claudia and Kj.
MTV Couples RetreatS2 • E1Dig a Little Deeper
Michael Blackson and Rada invite five new couples to work on their issues, a discussion of open relationships brings up old baggage, and relationship coach AJ brings a surprise guest.
05/16/2022
MTV Couples RetreatS2 • E2Build the Wall
Daniel tries to make up with Jess, Keonna feels Nick doesn't support her career ambitions, Rada shares her frustrations, and the couples use building blocks to identify their issues.
05/23/2022
MTV Couples RetreatS2 • E4Secrets Revealed
The couples get honest about the games they play, three guys refuse to swap phones with their partners, Jess gets fed up with Daniel’s disrespect, and Nick gets bad news from home.
06/06/2022
MTV Couples RetreatS2 • E5Hit It or Quit It
Jess struggles to make her true feelings clear to Daniel, Rada begins to rethink her and Michael's relationship, and a sexy date night reveals old wounds for Shamari and Ronnie.
06/13/2022
MTV Couples RetreatS2 • E6Old Wounds
Shamari examines her issues with alcohol, AJ's "elephant in the room" group exercise creates tension between Daniel and KJ, and Styles and Adjua open up about the loss of their daughter.
06/20/2022
MTV Couples RetreatS2 • E7From Darkness to Light
Daniel opens up about tragic parts of his childhood, Ronnie has a breakthrough in his one-on-one with AJ, and everyone gets one last opportunity to share their secrets.
06/27/2022
