Ex On The Beach: Couples
Call Me By My Name
Season 6 E 9 • 04/06/2023
As the couples enter the final phase, the returning partners watch clips of what their boos were up to while they were away, and Thailah slips up during an intimate moment with Jamie.
Ex On The Beach: CouplesS5 • E11Where's the Lie?
Derynn's bestie gives her a reality check about Ricky, Alexis airs out Ray's dirty laundry, and some villa dwellers must own their truth or defend their lies in the Table of Truth hot seat.
06/09/2022
Ex On The Beach: CouplesS5 • E12Setting Sail on a Relation-Ship
With a final decision looming, the last Table of Truth prompts one single to end the experiment early, while the rest struggle to make a choice to commit or to say goodbye for good.
06/16/2022
Ex On The Beach: CouplesS6 • E1Journey to Engagement
Kamie Crawford welcomes six couples to an intense journey, and each couple has a hard conversation about their strengths and weaknesses before the first batch of exes arrive.
02/09/2023
Ex On The Beach: CouplesS6 • E2You're Breaking My Heart
Kamie challenges the couples to open suitcases of their emotional baggage, and Ben, Spari and Leylah confess to crossing lines with their exes.
02/16/2023
Ex On The Beach: CouplesS6 • E3Secrets of the Past
Three more exes arrive at the villa, causing the couples' underlying issues to surface, and Jake's ex reveals a shocking secret to Holly.
02/23/2023
Ex On The Beach: CouplesS6 • E4Hitting Rock Bottom
The couples take leaps of faith together, Thailah grows frustrated with Jamie's hypocrisy, and Lola confronts Sorinn when he misses an opportunity to change his behavior.
03/02/2023
Ex On The Beach: CouplesS6 • E5We Need This Time Apart
At the conclusion of Phase 1, Lola and Sorinn struggle to find their spark again, Leylah's suitors slight her sexuality, Jake and Pala point fingers at each other, and more.
03/09/2023
Ex On The Beach: CouplesS6 • E6I Can Love You Better
As the partners move out of the villa, Ri shoots her shot with Spari, Leylah makes her choice, Jake and Pala unpack their past, and Thailah and Jamie's compatibility comes under fire.
03/16/2023
Ex On The Beach: CouplesS6 • E7More Than Just Your Ex
Kamie distracts the partners with a day of relaxation, the exes recreate their first dates, Lola is frustrated by Sorinn's "semen retention," and Leylah gets closer to Samura.
03/23/2023
Ex On The Beach: CouplesS6 • E8Burying Your Relationship
The exes have a eulogy for their past relationships, Leylah makes a decision about her future with Liam, and reactions vary when the partners see what's been going on at the villa.
03/30/2023
Trailer
Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Run It BackS1 Stars Reminisce on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Run It Back
Mimi, Lil Scrappy, Rasheeda and other OG cast members get together to reflect on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Run It Back, premiering Tuesday, May 2, at 7/6c.
Trailer
MTV Couples RetreatS3 Roll the Dice with MTV Couples Retreat
Couples bet big on love as they head to Las Vegas in hopes of coming back stronger on a new season of Couples Retreat, now on MTV starting Tuesday, May 2, at 9/8c.
Trailer
Are You Ready for an All-New Tuesday Night Takeover?
Tuesday nights are about to get much more exciting with Caught in the Act: Unfaithful, MTV Couples Retreat, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Run It Back, now on MTV.
Trailer
The Stakes Are High in Pretty Stoned
Celebrate 4/20 early, and join Stella and Darcy on an adventure to solve their weed woes in the MTV original movie Pretty Stoned, premiering April 19 at 8/7c.
