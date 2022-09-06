Ex On The Beach: Couples

Call Me By My Name

Season 6 E 9 • 04/06/2023

As the couples enter the final phase, the returning partners watch clips of what their boos were up to while they were away, and Thailah slips up during an intimate moment with Jamie.

More

Watching

Full Ep
41:50
Sign in to Watch

Ex On The Beach: Couples
S5 • E11
Where's the Lie?

Derynn's bestie gives her a reality check about Ricky, Alexis airs out Ray's dirty laundry, and some villa dwellers must own their truth or defend their lies in the Table of Truth hot seat.
06/09/2022
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch

Ex On The Beach: Couples
S5 • E12
Setting Sail on a Relation-Ship

With a final decision looming, the last Table of Truth prompts one single to end the experiment early, while the rest struggle to make a choice to commit or to say goodbye for good.
06/16/2022
Full Ep
42:15

Ex On The Beach: Couples
S6 • E1
Journey to Engagement

Kamie Crawford welcomes six couples to an intense journey, and each couple has a hard conversation about their strengths and weaknesses before the first batch of exes arrive.
02/09/2023
Full Ep
41:50
Sign in to Watch

Ex On The Beach: Couples
S6 • E2
You're Breaking My Heart

Kamie challenges the couples to open suitcases of their emotional baggage, and Ben, Spari and Leylah confess to crossing lines with their exes.
02/16/2023
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch

Ex On The Beach: Couples
S6 • E3
Secrets of the Past

Three more exes arrive at the villa, causing the couples' underlying issues to surface, and Jake's ex reveals a shocking secret to Holly.
02/23/2023
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch

Ex On The Beach: Couples
S6 • E4
Hitting Rock Bottom

The couples take leaps of faith together, Thailah grows frustrated with Jamie's hypocrisy, and Lola confronts Sorinn when he misses an opportunity to change his behavior.
03/02/2023
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch

Ex On The Beach: Couples
S6 • E5
We Need This Time Apart

At the conclusion of Phase 1, Lola and Sorinn struggle to find their spark again, Leylah's suitors slight her sexuality, Jake and Pala point fingers at each other, and more.
03/09/2023
Full Ep
41:50
Sign in to Watch

Ex On The Beach: Couples
S6 • E6
I Can Love You Better

As the partners move out of the villa, Ri shoots her shot with Spari, Leylah makes her choice, Jake and Pala unpack their past, and Thailah and Jamie's compatibility comes under fire.
03/16/2023
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch

Ex On The Beach: Couples
S6 • E7
More Than Just Your Ex

Kamie distracts the partners with a day of relaxation, the exes recreate their first dates, Lola is frustrated by Sorinn's "semen retention," and Leylah gets closer to Samura.
03/23/2023
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch

Ex On The Beach: Couples
S6 • E8
Burying Your Relationship

The exes have a eulogy for their past relationships, Leylah makes a decision about her future with Liam, and reactions vary when the partners see what's been going on at the villa.
03/30/2023
Full Ep
41:50
Sign in to Watch

Ex On The Beach: Couples
S6 • E9
Call Me By My Name

As the couples enter the final phase, the returning partners watch clips of what their boos were up to while they were away, and Thailah slips up during an intimate moment with Jamie.
04/06/2023
Full Ep
41:49
Sign in to Watch

Ex On The Beach: Couples
S6 • E10
Reunited Doesn't Feel So Good

Thailah and Jamie remain at odds over a faux pas, Shayla and Spari's arguments gain attention, and the ladies help Sorinn and Lola reconnect over a romantic date.
04/13/2023
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15

Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Run It BackS1
Stars Reminisce on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Run It Back

Mimi, Lil Scrappy, Rasheeda and other OG cast members get together to reflect on Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Run It Back, premiering Tuesday, May 2, at 7/6c.
04/19/2023
Trailer
01:00

MTV Couples RetreatS3
Roll the Dice with MTV Couples Retreat

Couples bet big on love as they head to Las Vegas in hopes of coming back stronger on a new season of Couples Retreat, now on MTV starting Tuesday, May 2, at 9/8c.
04/13/2023
Trailer
00:15

Are You Ready for an All-New Tuesday Night Takeover?

Tuesday nights are about to get much more exciting with Caught in the Act: Unfaithful, MTV Couples Retreat, Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: Run It Back, now on MTV.
04/12/2023
Trailer
01:55

The Stakes Are High in Pretty Stoned

Celebrate 4/20 early, and join Stella and Darcy on an adventure to solve their weed woes in the MTV original movie Pretty Stoned, premiering April 19 at 8/7c.
04/07/2023
Trailer
00:20

Ridiculousness
Twice the Ridiculousness

Rob and the gang are serving up a double dose of the internet's most cringeworthy fails on all-new episodes of Ridiculousness, airing Monday and Wednesday nights at 8/7c.
04/03/2023