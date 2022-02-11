The Challenge: Ride or Dies
Terrorist of Love
Season 38 E 14 • 01/11/2023
The players pair up for a vertigo-inducing challenge, Tori's fragile relationship with Jordan is threatened by one choice, and TJ changes the game's trajectory with the mother of all twists.
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS38 • E4Olivin' on the Edge
TJ keeps the surprises coming, several players pair off romantically, the daily challenge tests one vet's biggest fear, and a rookie team cuts a risky deal to stay out of elimination.
11/02/2022
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS38 • E5Get Rich or Ride or Die Tryin'
The competitors throw an emo-themed house party, some costly mistakes shake up the competition during a relay challenge, and one team uses its power to go after a veteran player.
11/09/2022
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS38 • E6Come Michele or High Water
Laurel moves on from Horacio to another housemate, Jakk regrets his former friendship with untrustworthy Jay, and Michele's choices leave her racked with guilt.
11/16/2022
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS38 • E7Deep Web
Nelson makes new enemies, the housemates become suspicious of Devin's strategy, and two teams face off in a climbing and puzzle elimination.
11/23/2022
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS38 • E8Born to Ride or Die
Bananas celebrates turning 40, the players jump on moving cars in Double Trouble, Nelson faces his toughest choice yet, and two teams try not to get Spun Out in elimination.
11/30/2022
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS38 • E9Split Decision
After the intense mini-final challenge Haul or Nothing, one pair of Ride or Dies must make difficult decisions that will change the entire game.
12/07/2022
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS38 • E10Dancing on My Own
Jordan's fling with Nurys upsets Tori, the players take on a challenge inspired by "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," and cracks start to form in the foundation of Faysal's new team.
12/14/2022
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS38 • E11Nelly: Ride (or Die) Wit Me
TJ runs a dizzying trivia challenge, Nurys comes clean with Tori about her relationship with Jordan, and two players face off in the Pato Brawl, an Argentinean update of the Pole Wrestle.
12/21/2022
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS38 • E12Frenemy of the State
Devin tries inspiring his teammates to end their losing streak, the players hold on tight in Chopper Drop, and the elimination vote gets ugly when Tori and Jordan's feelings come into play.
12/28/2022
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS38 • E13Blind Faith
Jordan faces blowback for his duplicitous elimination vote, the teams gamble in Blind Faith, and Faysal and Moriah's Ride or Die relationship begins to crack.
01/04/2023
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS38 • E14Terrorist of Love
01/11/2023
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS38 • E15Knot a Problem
Two pairs fight to get back into the game, Amber and Chauncey have a target on their backs, and players must solve a puzzle in the back of an out-of-control bus.
01/18/2023
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS38 • E16Friends or Froze
The competitors determine who among them are most vulnerable, puzzle and communication skills are tested in Frozen Senseless, and two teams climb to the top in Bridge It.
01/25/2023
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS38 • E17Riders on the Storm
Four pairs begin TJ's grueling 100-hour final challenge, and misfortune and miscommunication jeopardize the teams' chances of winning.
02/01/2023
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS38 • E18The Hours
As the final continues, tempers flare as Devin and Tori try to maintain their lead, an injury sparks an explosive argument, and the challengers face a formidable feast.
02/08/2023
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS38 • E19The End of the Ride
With 31 hours left in the final, three teams face a cornfield maze and Balls In for a last chance at $1 million in the ultimate test of their physical strength and intelligence.
02/15/2023
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS38 • E20Reunion, Pt. 1
Amber reveals a secret, Johnny, Ravyn and Nurys discuss their love triangle, and Olivia shares the severity of her facial injury.
02/22/2023
The Challenge: Ride or DiesS38 • E21Reunion, Pt. 2
Turbo sends a message, Faysal's comments about Moriah come to light, Tori and Jordan relive their confusing dynamic from this past season, and Nelson's honorable style of play is praised.
03/01/2023
