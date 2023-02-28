Catfish: The TV Show
Cody & Brittany
Season 8 E 84 • 10/10/2023
Cody heard Brittany on the other side of a drive-through before they ever exchanged texts, but his grandmother believes Cody is getting conned, so she asks Nēv and Kamie for help.
S8 • E73Catfish: The TV ShowMalcolm & Missy
When Malcolm was in jail, he was thrilled to get emotional support from his online gf Missy. But once he got out, Missy became elusive! Were Missy’s affections a scam? Or can team Catfish help Malcolm meet the love of his life?
02/28/2023
S8 • E74Catfish: The TV ShowMotherwolff & David
Motherwolff's online relationship with David has been a constant in her life for 20 years, but David's excuses for not meeting push her to ask Nev and guest host Dylan Sprayberry for help.
03/07/2023
S8 • E75Catfish: The TV ShowShay & Ceejay
Shay and Ceejay have been in a dramatic, years-long roller-coaster romance, but when Ceejay ghosts Shay, she asks Nev and guest host Tallulah Willis for help.
03/14/2023
S8 • E76Catfish: The TV ShowAngela & Justin
Newly single Angela has gotten close with Justin on social media, but when Justin's plans to meet in person never materialize, Angela gets help from Nev and guest host Shan Boodram.
03/21/2023
S8 • E77Catfish: The TV ShowSham & Phillip
Sham is a trans artist who's smitten with a man claiming to be a prince from another country, but Sham's friend Rebecca seeks Nev and Kamie's help to protect Sham from royal deception.
03/28/2023
S8 • E78Catfish: The TV ShowJaquan & Shantel
Content creator Jaquan has yet to meet his online flame and Rochester, NY, neighbor Shantel, but his social media antics make Nev and Kamie think his case is little fishier than usual.
04/04/2023
S8 • E79Catfish: The TV ShowErika & Jermaine
Cancer survivor Erika has been talking to her online beau Jermaine for three years, but they've never had a face-to-face conversation -- digitally or in real life.
04/11/2023
S8 • E80Catfish: The TV ShowJacob & Stephanie
When Jacob meets Stephanie through flirty comments on TikTok, a history of trust issues lead him to call Nēv and Kamie, and they're left stunned after investigating if she's the real deal.
04/18/2023
S8 • E81Catfish: The TV ShowWilliam & Carmella
William's connection with Carmella is undeniably strong, but after three months of dodging his attempts to meet, William calls on Nēv and Kamie to find out what Carmella's hiding.
04/25/2023
10/10/2023
S8 • E83Catfish: The TV ShowShi & Mira
Nēv and Kamie head to Philadelphia to help Shi uncover the truth about his online love Mira, who avoids meeting up even though she lives nearby.
10/03/2023
S8 • E85Catfish: The TV ShowJasmine & Ryan
Jasmine has dealt with abandonment issues and thought Ryan would help heal her emotional wounds, but after he ghosts her for a month, she gets Nēv and Kamie on the case.
10/17/2023
S8 • E101Catfish: The TV ShowMaking Waves: 10 Years of Catfish
From shocking reveals and twist happy endings to strange emails and countless red flags, look back on the most memorable moments in a decade of DMs on this special Catfish retrospective.
08/23/2022
