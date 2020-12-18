Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Will a Dog Eat It?
Season 2 E 10 • 03/26/2021
Tiffani, Angela, Kel and Tim take a look at dogs' willingness to eat anything, creative ways to eat sushi, knife wielders living on the edge and beer bongs gone wrong.
Deliciousness
S1 • E10
The Power of Pizza
Tiffani, Angela, Kel and Tim indulge their guilty pleasures with videos of fiery kitchen nightmares, public pizza binges, adorable kid chefs, overburdened waiters and more.
12/18/2020
Deliciousness
S2 • E1
F'd-Up Fusions
Tiffani, Angela, Kel and Tim take a look at bad reactions to kitchen fires, disastrous attempts at opening bottles and atrocious food fusion.
03/22/2021
Deliciousness
S2 • E2
Crimes Against Pizza
Tiffani, Angela, Kel and Tim react to crimes against pizza, food-thieving animals, mimosa chuggers and people who eat while working out.
03/22/2021
Deliciousness
S2 • E3
Fruit Dogs
Tiffani, Angela, Kel and Tim check out clumsy coffee drinkers, weird banana-eating antics, the perils of bulk groceries and secret snack stashers.
03/23/2021
Deliciousness
S2 • E4
Hardest Job in America
Tiffani, Angela, Kel and Tim digest videos featuring questionable milk use, extol the benefits of hydration, indulge in some belly laughs and offer a salute to fast-food workers everywhere.
03/23/2021
Deliciousness
S2 • E5
Hanger Issues
Tiffani, Angela, Kel and Tim break down videos featuring sloppy drinkers, hangry people not to be messed with, food smugglers, strange bean activities and epic breakups in public eateries.
03/24/2021
Deliciousness
S2 • E6
Too Late to Drive Thru
Tiffani, Angela, Kel and Tim react to videos of giddy taco eaters, extreme beer chugging, high-flying hibachi thrills, ill-advised late-night food runs and odd eating habits.
03/24/2021
Deliciousness
S2 • E7
First Tastes
Tiffani, Angela, Kel and Tim watch videos of babies having their first tastes, perilous outdoor dining and slippery kitchen floors.
03/25/2021
Deliciousness
S2 • E8
Bird Boys
Tiffany, Angela, Kel and Tim get a taste of some ranch dressing fails, microwave-made messes and doggy delights.
03/25/2021
Deliciousness
S2 • E9
No Time for Tables
Tiffani, Angela, Kel and Tim react to inept kitchen newbies, ramen noodle enthusiasts, freaky in-flight eating and adventures in dining while driving.
03/26/2021
