The Hills
Mess with Me, I Mess with You
Season 5 E 12 • 10/06/2009
Heidi is struck with baby fever, but Spencer makes it clear he's not ready for kids, and Kristin stops fighting her feelings for Justin Bobby, despite the drama with Audrina.
The HillsS5 • E2Everything Happens for a Reason
After Stacie the bartender confirms Spencer's flirtatious behavior, Heidi decides to visit her family in Colorado where she meets up with an old boyfriend.
04/07/2009
The HillsS5 • E3I'm Done with You, Pt. 1
Lauren risks her reputation by recommending Stephanie for an internship at People's Revolution, and Heidi gives Spencer a relationship ultimatum.
04/13/2009
The HillsS5 • E4Crazy In Love
Lauren is put in an awkward position when Stephanie continues to make mistakes at People's Revolution, and Heidi urges Spencer to go to couples therapy with her.
04/20/2009
The HillsS5 • E5I Always Had A Little Crush
Lauren and the girls fly to Hawaii to crash the boys' surf trip, where Audrina admits to crushing on Brody, and Heidi's ex-boyfriend comes to visit her and Spencer in L.A.
04/27/2009
The HillsS5 • E6Playmates Bring the Drama
Still struggling to trust Spencer, Heidi goes through his phone to see if he's texting girls, and Brody's girlfriend Jayde confronts Audrina about what happened in Hawaii.
05/04/2009
The HillsS5 • E7Keep Your Enemies Closer
Lauren pays the consequence after Stephanie slips up at work, Stacie the bartender confronts Heidi about Spencer, and Audrina breaks things off with Justin Bobby.
05/11/2009
The HillsS5 • E8Father of The Bride
Lauren is put in a difficult position when she's forced to fire Stephanie, and Spencer maintains his best behavior while Heidi's dad is in town.
05/18/2009
The HillsS5 • E9Hi Lauren, It’s Spencer
Stephanie has an awkward run-in with Kelly Cutrone, Brody sides with Jayde over Audrina, and Lauren finally gets the apology from Spencer she's been waiting for.
05/25/2009
The HillsS5 • E10Something Old, Something New
To give Heidi the wedding day of her dreams, Lauren must move on and forgive Spencer, and everybody is shocked by a surprise guest from the past.
05/31/2009
The HillsS5 • E11It's On, Bitch
Kristin gets off to a bad start when she disrespects Audrina by making a beeline for Justin Bobby, and Spencer puts down a deposit on a new house without telling Heidi.
09/29/2009
The HillsS5 • E13Strike One
Audrina goes on a date with Justin Bobby's best friend, Kristin continues to rub Jayde the wrong way at Brody's birthday party, and Spencer and Heidi don't see eye to eye.
10/13/2009
The HillsS5 • E14Old Habits Die Hard
Despite dating Kristin, Justin Bobby admits to Audrina that he'll never truly be over her, and Holly promises to get her drinking under control.
10/20/2009
The HillsS5 • E15Sorry Boo, Strike Two
Brody and Jayde continue to clash, and Stephanie and Heidi sit Holly down for an intervention after she takes drinking to a new level at Kristin's beach party.
10/27/2009
The HillsS5 • E16I'm Done with You, Pt. 2
Spencer surprises a baby-crazy Heidi with something special, and Justin Bobby ends up in trouble after Audrina gets real with Kristin about his manipulative ways.
11/03/2009
The HillsS5 • E17On to the Next
Spencer takes serious measures to avoid having children with Heidi, Kristin and Brody consider getting back together, and Audrina and Justin Bobby call it quits.
11/10/2009
The HillsS5 • E18Can't Always Get What You Want
Heidi is determined to get pregnant, despite Spencer's unwillingness, and Kristin realizes that Brody may not be ready to move on from his relationship with Jayde.
11/17/2009
The HillsS5 • E19Mr. Right Now
When Spencer finds a pregnancy test in the trash, he masterminds a plan to make sure Heidi is still on birth control, and Kristin develops deeper feelings for Justin Bobby.
11/24/2009
The HillsS5 • E20The Boys Of Summer
Kristin is hesitant to commit to Justin Bobby, and after weeks of arguing with Heidi over the possibility of having kids, Spencer has a change of heart.
12/01/2009
The HillsS6 • E1Put On A Happy Face
Heidi faces her family for the first time since her plastic surgery procedures, and Audrina, Lo and Stephanie grow concerned about Kristin's hard partying.
04/27/2010
The HillsS6 • E2Rumor Has It
Kristin suspects that Stephanie is spreading rumors about her, and the mood gets awkward during a party at Kristin's house.
05/04/2010
