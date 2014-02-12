True Life
I'm the Black Sheep, Pt. 2
Season 2015 E 6 • 05/04/2015
Kat clashes with her conservative mom, and Vanessa can't shake her parents' perception that she's irresponsible.
True LifeS2014 • E14Crazy Young Love
While filming themselves for 30 days, Robert and Sophia face internet fame, Victoria and Kenny decide if they should live together or not, and Codi and Duvonna are at odds.
12/02/2014
True LifeS2014 • E15I'm Dating My Opposite
Dolly's boyfriend Nick doesn't share her work ethic, and medical student Kelly is dating tattoo model Brian.
12/02/2014
True LifeS2014 • E16I'm Hooked on Molly
In their quest to get high on MDMA, Paige and Ally have jeopardized their careers and relationships.
12/09/2014
True LifeS2014 • E17I'm Being Recruited
Two high school football standouts and a basketball star weigh their options as scholarship offers pour in from colleges across the country.
12/09/2014
True LifeS2014 • E18I'm Breaking Up with My Religion
Three young people risk upsetting their loved ones by leaving their families' faiths behind to pursue enlightenment through other religious practices.
12/16/2014
True LifeS2015 • E1I'm in a Forbidden Relationship
Two young people are stuck in toxic relationships: Samantha's mom thinks her boyfriend is a bad influence, and Brandon's family can't stand his girlfriend's volatility.
01/05/2015
True LifeS2015 • E2I'm Being Slut-Shamed
Della, Rosa and Shakirah are fed up with being judged unfairly by friends and family based solely on their dating lives and how they dress.
03/30/2015
True LifeS2015 • E3I Have a Pushy Parent
Dean and Chann want to exert their independence but are being held back by their overbearing mothers, who pick out everything from their clothes to their careers.
04/06/2015
True LifeS2015 • E4I'm Obsessed with Staying Young
Chanel considers an unorthodox skin treatment, and Marcus's pursuit of augmentations is breaking the bank and his boyfriend's heart.
04/13/2015
True LifeS2015 • E5I Have Epilepsy
Kenzie and Tabitha, two young women with epilepsy, work on managing their symptoms in order to lead more fulfilling lives.
04/20/2015
True LifeS2015 • E7Checkups and Check-ins
True Life checks in to see how life has been going for people from some of the most talked-about episodes of the series.
05/11/2015
True LifeS2015 • E8My Parents Love Their Weed
Heather wants her mom to put down the bong and bond with her infant grandson, and devout Brittany urges her dad, Colorado's "king of weed music," to get high on God instead.
05/18/2015
True LifeS2015 • E9I Hate My Butt
Brittany, Derec and Ashley are dismayed by their derrieres and look for ways to gain control over their physical insecurities.
05/25/2015
True LifeS2015 • E10I'm Having Second Thoughts
Dominic attempts to segue from teaching to becoming a stuntman, and Vernon is pushed by his father to find a job in real estate.
06/01/2015
True LifeS2015 • E11Save My Teen Marriage
Two young couples who married as teens undergo a novel counseling program to figure out if their romances will survive or crack under pressure.
06/08/2015
True LifeS2004 • E23I'm a Cyborg
Three self-proclaimed cyborg biohackers attempt their own bold new medical procedures to insert technology into their bodies.
12/23/2015
True LifeS2004 • E6My Parents Are in Porn
Talia's father encourages her to explore employment opportunities in the adult film industry, and Chandler's meddling parents test his tolerance.
02/29/2016
True LifeS2004 • E7I'm Married to a Stranger
Gina's marriage to Christian becomes difficult as their uncertainty about their future grows, and Shane struggles to reconcile online and real chemistry with Liza.
03/07/2016
True LifeS2004 • E8I'm a Witch
Apollo meets another witch on social media and wants to explore their potential, and Aracelie is conflicted about accepting a spot on the Vampire Court of Austin.
03/08/2016
