Chanel's Birthday
Season 18 E 28 • 10/29/2020
Rob, Steelo and Chanel celebrate Chanel's birthday by watching videos of surprise parties gone wrong, epic screams, out-of-this-world characters and more.
Ridiculousness
S18 • E13
The 500th Episode
Rob, Steelo and Chanel mark the 500th episode by looking back at the show's best moments, including Floyd Mayweather's million-dollar duffle bag and Larry King's confused guest appearance.
10/09/2020
Ridiculousness
S18 • E20
America's Sweetheart
Chanel discusses her evolution as an artist and her debut album, "America's Sweetheart," while watching videos of patriotic stumbles, fences breaking, footrace mishaps and more.
10/11/2020
Ridiculousness
S18 • E21
Wells Adams
Wells Adams talks about his job as the "Bachelor in Paradise" bartender and watches videos of overserved bar patrons, beach mishaps, botched proposals and more.
10/12/2020
Ridiculousness
S18 • E22
Chanel & Sterling CCXXI
Rob, Chanel and Steelo catch up while breaking down videos of stair sledding, holiday confrontations, fearless children, poorly timed stunts and more.
10/13/2020
Ridiculousness
S18 • E23
Lauv
Singer-producer Lauv discusses his early success and album "How I'm Feeling," and watches videos of socially distant partying, people getting too real, conflict escalation and more.
10/14/2020
Ridiculousness
