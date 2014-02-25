Are You The One?
Strap Those Boots Tight
Season 2 E 5 • 11/03/2014
The previous night's Matchup Ceremony leaves fractures in the house, the challenge has the guys standing off in a tug-o-war, and Ellie and Anthony can't seem to get it together.
Are You The One?S1 • E6Turn the Paige
Chris T. and Shanley's relationship is put on blast, the housemates stuff their faces with unsavory shave ice during the challenge, and Kayla is at a crossroads between Wes and Ryan.
02/25/2014
Are You The One?S1 • E7It's So Hard... to Say Goodbye
The house is in shambles after a potential match's trip to the Truth Booth, Wes gives Kayla an ultimatum, and Shanley is distraught over Chris T.
03/04/2014
Are You The One?S1 • E8Getting Dumped On
Kayla and Ryan's relationship comes to blows, the couples hit the ropes during the challenge, and a housemate intervention jeopardizes a Getaway Date.
03/11/2014
Are You The One?S1 • E9White Party
The housemates and confirmed perfect matches cut loose at a beachside party, Chris T. and Shanley's connection is reignited, and a Truth Booth twist gives the housemates more choices.
03/18/2014
Are You The One?S1 • E10Rub Down with a Happy Ending
After a successful Matchup Ceremony, the housemates strategize a potential match swap, and one of the guys wins special privileges in the challenge that could tip the scales.
03/25/2014
Are You The One?S1 • E11Reunion
The housemates reunite to talk about what went down between Ryan and Kayla, who sent whom naughty sexts and which couples want to take their relationship to the next level.
04/01/2014
Are You The One?S2 • E1One Too Many
An unexpected addition changes the game, a challenge puts the couples on ice, and Paris and Pratt game the system to the disappointment of their housemates.
10/06/2014
Are You The One?S2 • E2The Truth Will Cost You
Tyler feels left out in the house, a beachside challenge has the guys put in work, and a trip to the Truth Booth ends in tears.
10/13/2014
Are You The One?S2 • E3Virgin Tears
A new challenge puts the guys' tongues to the test, Ashley reveals something personal, and a getaway date creates a rift between Brandon and Christina.
10/20/2014
Are You The One?S2 • E4Loose Lips Sink Relationships
Brandon and Christina keep hooking up on the sly, the challenge brings up the guys' sexual history, and a drunken mistake creates trouble for Paris and Pratt.
10/27/2014
11/03/2014
Are You The One?S2 • E6Parental Guidance
The ladies' families come for a surprise visit, Layton loses his temper big time, and a getaway pub crawl leads to new romantic connections.
11/10/2014
Are You The One?S2 • E7Hot Salsa
A new challenge has the ladies mouthing off, a getaway-date surprise leads to new connections, and the housemates clash over their Truth Booth strategy.
11/17/2014
Are You The One?S2 • E8Dumped
The next challege has the housemates getting sloppy, the getaway date tests Nathan's nerves, and a fight breaks out in the middle of the Matchup Ceremony.
11/24/2014
Are You The One?S2 • E9Old Flames
The challenge has the couples learning how to stick together, Nathan and Brandon face off over Christina, and Jasmine and Alex grow closer.
12/01/2014
Are You The One?S2 • E10One Switch, One Glitch
The house prepares for the final Matchup Ceremony, the challenge has the guys crossing the seas, and Layton makes a choice that shakes up the whole game.
12/09/2014
Are You The One?S2 • E11Reunion - The Aftermatch
The cast reunites for an epic night of talking where they were, where they're at, and where they're headed after life in the house.
12/10/2014
Are You The One?S4 • E1Perfect Match at First Sight
Twenty contestants pair off as some declare love at first sight, and a contestant chooses her match despite knowing he has someone else in mind.
06/13/2016
Are You The One?S4 • E2Punch-Drunk Love
Julia gets flack for leading John on, Morgan picks a match the house thinks is better suited to Sam, and Kaylen and Gio realize they're on the same page.
06/20/2016
Are You The One?S4 • E3She Don't Want You
John goes off when Stephen makes a play for Julia. Tori and Camille set their sights on the same guy. The pressure is on for the "golden couples" heading into the Truth Booth.
06/27/2016
