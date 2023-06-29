All Star Shore
I'm Too Pretty for This
Season 2 E 5 • 10/19/2023
A new team takes the lead after a beer-soaked Paradise Game, Vinny opens up to Tamaris after returning from exile, and tensions erupt among the housemates at a beach club party.
S1 • E6All Star ShoreGrab a Shot. You're Gonna Need It!
Angelina and others grow tired of Joey's scene-stealing antics, Marina throws a drink in Chloe's face, and James and Blake strategize to choose their spa day companions.
06/29/2023
S1 • E7All Star ShoreWhat a Load of Crap!
A teammate shake-up changes the game for everyone, Johnny and Bethan get closer, and the exile game forces the players to fling feces at one another.
07/06/2023
S1 • E8All Star ShoreBest Friends, Lots of Benefits
Marina vows to make her new partner proud, Bethan is even more smitten after spending the night with Johnny, and a tearful confession further complicates the Joey-Chloe-Angelina triangle.
07/13/2023
S1 • E9All Star ShoreA, B, C You Later
A new player joins the competition after an unexpected exit, Blake takes one for the team after a medical emergency, and the housemates live it up at an "Anything But Clothes" party.
07/20/2023
S1 • E10All Star ShoreThe Game Is Bigger Than You
Blake confronts Giannina about her partying, Johnny competes solo as the housemates dig through pools of jelly, and the bottom teams head to an abandoned village for the final exile game.
07/27/2023
S1 • E11All Star ShoreThe Final Shore-Down
Five teams piece together puzzles to earn a spot in the final, Blake plans a grand gesture for Giannina, the finalists compete in an obstacle course, and one last twist shocks the group.
07/27/2023
S2 • E1All Star ShoreWho's Ready to Party?
The housemates kick off their Colombia stay with a party that ends in injury, Melinda and Tamaris vie for Vinny's attention, and a foamy Paradise Game sends one team to the Exile Game.
09/21/2023
S2 • E2All Star ShorePuke & Rally
Fabio and Xavi prank Chantelle, the Exile Game nomination causes a stir, one losing team sees their points flushed down the toilet, and Vinny misses the mark with a romantic gesture.
09/28/2023
S2 • E3All Star ShoreYour Brain Is Like a T-Rex
Chase and Melinda get a glimpse of how the other housemates feel about them, a high-stakes Paradise Game causes a rift in the villa, and a new relationship heats up.
10/05/2023
S2 • E4All Star ShoreKarma Is a Beotch!
Hati and Melinda hatch a plan to swap rooms, a Dirty Dice game at Xavi's birthday celebration sparks hookups and jealousy, and the losing Exile Game team spends the night on a spooky farm.
10/12/2023
