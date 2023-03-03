The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great Artist
Exhibit of a Lifetime
Season 1 E 6 • 04/07/2023
Three finalists present their ambitious works at the annual Hirshhorn Ball in Washington, D.C., where the winning artist is revealed, and Kenny Schachter and Keith Rivers are guest judges.
The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great ArtistS1 • E1Welcome to The Exhibit
Seven accomplished artists have 10 hours to conceive and execute a piece of art exploring gender norms in modern society, with guest judges Adam Pendleton and Kenny Schachter.
03/03/2023
The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great ArtistS1 • E2The Infinite Scroll
The artists are pushed out of their creative comfort zones as they take on a social media-themed challenge, and guest judges Samuel Hoi and JiaJia Fei join the panel.
03/10/2023
The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great ArtistS1 • E3Survive or Thrive
A commission depicting the artists' personal experiences from the COVID-19 pandemic brings difficult emotions to the surface, and Sarah Thornton and Kenny Schachter are guest judges.
03/17/2023
The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great ArtistS1 • E4Justice for All
Tasked with creating works about profound injustice, the artists tackle issues ranging from police violence to animal rights, and Adam Pendleton and Kenny Schachter are guest judges.
03/24/2023
The Exhibit: Finding the Next Great ArtistS1 • E5Futurist Vibes
The artists reimagine their hopes for the future by referencing work from their pasts, and guest judges Abigail DeVille and Keith Rivers give feedback before the best commission is chosen.
03/31/2023
