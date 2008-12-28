Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Stage Fight
Season 2 E 10 • 06/29/2010
Roxy is tasked with dressing a musician in clothes from Whitney's fashion line, but fails to make everyone happy, and Olivia and Erin must work together for a TV segment.
Watching
Full Ep
21:08
The City
S1 • E1
If She Can Make It Here…
Whitney arrives in New York City and begins her new job during Fashion Week, Olivia throws a dinner party, and Jay feels like his relationship with Whitney is moving fast.
12/28/2008
Full Ep
19:24
Sign in to Watch
The City
S1 • E2
The Truth Will Reveal Itself
Whitney hears a rumor about Jay and struggles to figure out who she can really trust.
12/30/2008
Full Ep
20:32
Sign in to Watch
The City
S1 • E3
The L Word
Erin's boyfriend Duncan visits, Jay sends mixed signals after he helps Whitney look for her own apartment, and Olivia grows frustrated when Whitney doesn't take her advice.
01/05/2009
Full Ep
21:55
Sign in to Watch
The City
S1 • E4
Good Things Come In Threes
Erin worries that her relationship with Duncan is moving too fast, Whitney goes to lunch with her coworker Chris, and Jay makes a big decision.
01/12/2009
Full Ep
20:15
Sign in to Watch
The City
S1 • E5
Boys' Night Out
Adam has a guys' night out while his girlfriend Allie goes out of town, and Whitney, Erin and Samantha tell Allie details about his evening.
01/19/2009
Full Ep
20:19
Sign in to Watch
The City
S1 • E6
He Never Said He Had a Girlfriend
At a downtown art opening, a run-in with a girl who says she kissed Adam leaves Allie devastated, and Whitney gets upset with Jay for defending Adam.
01/26/2009
Full Ep
20:15
Sign in to Watch
The City
S1 • E7
The Truth Hurts
Whitney is caught in the middle when Kelly rudely tells Allie she's too skinny, and old feelings are rekindled when Erin runs into her ex-boyfriend.
02/02/2009
Full Ep
20:36
Sign in to Watch
The City
S1 • E8
Mingling with the Commoners
The girls are late to Jay's concert, so Olivia arranges another gig for his band, and Erin's love life gets complicated.
02/09/2009
Full Ep
20:35
Sign in to Watch
The City
S1 • E9
Unexpected Roommates
As the New Year approaches, Adam kicks Jay out of the apartment, and Erin's attempt to juggle Duncan and J.R. falls apart when the guys come face to face.
02/16/2009
Full Ep
20:04
Sign in to Watch
The City
S1 • E10
The Past Catches Up
Whitney has second thoughts about her relationship with Jay after running into his ex in Miami, and back in New York, Allie tries to keep tabs on Adam's behavior.
02/23/2009
Full Ep
19:31
Sign in to Watch
The City
S1 • E11
Fool Me Twice, Shame on Me
Whitney struggles to deal with Olivia taking credit for a look she pulled for an Elle cover, Jay spends a late night out with an ex, and Allie moves in with Erin.
03/02/2009
Full Ep
20:09
Sign in to Watch
The City
S1 • E12
I'm Sorry, Whit
Whitney grapples with the fate of her relationship as Jay prepares to head out on tour with his band, and Oliva comes unprepared to a major meeting about the fall collection.
03/09/2009
Full Ep
20:49
The City
S1 • E13
I Love Myself in Us
Adam tells Erin to stay out of his relationship with Allie, and Whitney gets advice from Lauren and Diane von Furstenberg on how to handle her work troubles with Olivia.
03/16/2009
Full Ep
21:08
Sign in to Watch
The City
S1 • E14
Sleeping with the Frenemy
When Roxy moves to New York City, Whitney hooks her up with a place to stay and a job with Kelly Cutrone, and Olivia is off to a rocky start in her new job at Elle.
09/29/2009
Full Ep
21:08
Sign in to Watch
The City
S1 • E15
Working Girls
Olivia continues butting heads with Elle's publicist Erin, and Kelly has a word with Whitney and Roxy after a messy photo shoot.
10/06/2009
Full Ep
20:45
Sign in to Watch
The City
S1 • E16
It's All Who You Know
Hoping to jump-start her career as a designer, Whitney goes behind Kelly's back and takes a meeting at Bergdorf Goodman, and Olivia proves Erin wrong at work.
10/13/2009
Full Ep
20:53
Sign in to Watch
The City
S1 • E17
Meet the Fackelmayers
Whitney goes on a date with a new guy but worries he might also be interested in Sami, and Olivia rubs Erin the wrong way when she gets invited to an exclusive Elle party.
10/20/2009
Full Ep
21:08
Sign in to Watch
The City
S1 • E18
Hit It and Quit It
Whitney feels torn between Freddie and Jay, Roxy gets her first taste of Olivia's brash attitude, and Elle joins forces with People's Revolution for an event.
10/27/2009
Full Ep
21:06
Sign in to Watch
The City
S1 • E19
Weekend at Freddie's
A weekend in the Hamptons goes south when Whitney discovers Freddie has another girlfriend, and Erin is left to pick up the pieces at Elle when Olivia drops the ball.
11/03/2009
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch
The City
S1 • E20
Friends and Foe-Workers
Whitney and Roxy struggle to separate their personal friendship from their professional relationship, and Olivia's boss takes a risk and sends her to cover Miami Fashion Week.
11/10/2009
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
The City
S1 • E21
Forget About Boys
Roxy and Whitney both have awkward dates, and Olivia earns the praise of her boss, but her coworker Erin is going to take more convincing.
11/17/2009
Full Ep
21:01
Sign in to Watch
The City
S1 • E22
If You Want Something Done Right…
After Roxy causes issues with a photo shoot, Whitney must decide whether it's worth keeping her, and Olivia's casual attitude at work makes Erin question her commitment.
11/24/2009
Full Ep
21:08
Sign in to Watch
The City
S1 • E23
Everything on the Line
Joe's TV segment struggles due to Erin and Olivia's poor teamwork, and after no one shows interest in Whitney's collection, Kelly suggests a risky leap of faith.
12/01/2009
Full Ep
20:32
Sign in to Watch
The City
S2 • E1
Show Em' What You Got
To keep her new role at Elle, Olivia will have to work things out with Erin, and while prepping for her first show, Whitney experiences the highs and lows of Fashion Week.
04/27/2010
Full Ep
20:34
Sign in to Watch
The City
S2 • E2
Friends in High Places
After Whitney's successful debut at Fashion Week, Roxy calls in a favor from Olivia to hopefully get some of the outfits featured in Elle's profile of young designers.
05/04/2010
Full Ep
20:18
Sign in to Watch
The City
S2 • E3
Professionally Dangerous
Olivia fails to support Whitney's clothing line and gets scolded by Erin and Joe Zee for her poor judgment, Roxy and Zach go on a date, and Whitney stands up for herself.
05/11/2010
Full Ep
20:25
Sign in to Watch
The City
S2 • E4
Queen of Diamonds
Erin and Olivia have creative differences while shooting a cover for the magazine, and Whitney enlists the help of a big-time French photographer to shoot her lookbook.
05/18/2010
Full Ep
20:21
Sign in to Watch
The City
S2 • E5
The Belle of Elle
Kelly tells Whitney that Roxy's presence will harm her brand's visual identity, but Whitney ignores her warning, and Erin and Olivia vie for a feature in Page Six.
05/25/2010
Full Ep
20:33
Sign in to Watch
The City
S2 • E6
Fashion with a Capital F
Olivia disrespects a designer's clothes during an event, Whitney showcases her line and learns her collection needs some work, and Erin scouts a new talent.
06/01/2010
Full Ep
20:33
Sign in to Watch
The City
S2 • E7
The British Are Coming
Erin throws subtle shade at Olivia when she makes a case for hiring a fashion reporter, Roxy earns more responsibilities, and Whitney focuses on Miami Fashion Week.
06/08/2010
Full Ep
20:26
Sign in to Watch
The City
S2 • E8
Work Horses and Show Ponies
Whitney and Roxy fly to Miami to host a fashion show for Whitney's fashion line, and Olivia must interview designer Zac Posen in order to keep her job.
06/15/2010
Full Ep
20:20
Sign in to Watch
The City
S2 • E9
One Girl's Trash…
Whitney's first sale from her fashion line nearly ends in disaster, and Erin accuses Olivia of taking undue credit for a successful photo shoot with pop star Ke$ha.
06/22/2010
Full Ep
19:45
Sign in to Watch
The City
S2 • E10
Stage Fight
Roxy is tasked with dressing a musician in clothes from Whitney's fashion line, but fails to make everyone happy, and Olivia and Erin must work together for a TV segment.
06/29/2010
Full Ep
20:23
Sign in to Watch
The City
S2 • E11
Roommate Wanted
Roxy asks her father to help pay for a new apartment, Olivia reluctantly interviews a celebrity wearing Whitney's line, and Erin schemes to replace Olivia at the magazine.
07/06/2010
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
MTV UnpluggedS2020
Miley Cyrus Is Going Unplugged
Miley Cyrus will perform a concert unlike any she's ever given on MTV Unplugged: Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions, premiering Friday, October 16, at 7/6c.
10/05/2020
Trailer
03:00
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35
The Challenge: Total Madness Isn't for the Faint of Heart
The Challenge returns with familiar faces and brand-new twists, including an underground bunker for competitors to live in and an even more difficult road to the final.
03/19/2020
Trailer
00:30
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14
Who Dis?
Nick kicks things up a notch when Blac Chyna, Ginuwine, Ceaser, ScHoolboy Q, Mario and other celebrity guest stars turn up to do battle for the coveted championship belt.
12/12/2019
Trailer
01:30
MTV Floribama ShoreS3
Floribama Shore Season 3 Is a Roller Coaster of Emotions
From fights to hookups to breakdowns, everything is bigger in St. Petersburg, FL, on Floribama Shore Season 3.
11/12/2019