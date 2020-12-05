Unlock all MTV content using your TV provider
Chris Jericho
Season 17 E 21 • 05/12/2020
Professional wrestler Chris Jericho tells stories from the ring and reacts to videos of amateur wrestling fails, brutal elbow strikes and painful bottle-popping experiences.
Watching
Full Ep
20:29
Sign in to Watch
Ridiculousness
S17 • E33
Wyclef Jean
Grammy-winning rapper Wyclef Jean watches viral videos of people who are musically challenged, folks who accidentally pulled disappearing acts and surprising electoral candidates.
04/20/2020
Full Ep
20:29
Sign in to Watch
Ridiculousness
S17 • E28
Nick Young
NBA champion Nick Young drops by to watch online videos of embarrassing basketball moments, overconfident cops, rambunctious dogs and copycat babies.
04/22/2020
Full Ep
20:29
Sign in to Watch
Ridiculousness
S17 • E38
Rob Huebel
Comedian Rob Huebel comes through to talk about his show "Medical Police" and watch videos of gross buffet customers, people blowing up microwaves and out-of-control fans.
04/27/2020
Full Ep
20:29
Sign in to Watch
Ridiculousness
S17 • E29
FaZe Rug
Youtuber FaZe Rug checks out videos of gamers who are too locked in, extreme father-son bonding, pranks on parents and more.
04/30/2020
Full Ep
20:29
Sign in to Watch
Ridiculousness
S17 • E21
Chris Jericho
Professional wrestler Chris Jericho tells stories from the ring and reacts to videos of amateur wrestling fails, brutal elbow strikes and painful bottle-popping experiences.
05/12/2020
Full Ep
20:59
Sign in to Watch
Ridiculousness
S17 • E15
JoJo
Singer JoJo shares details about her album "Good to Know" while watching videos featuring outdoor pool mishaps, teenaged public service announcements and unlucky snowboarders.
05/21/2020
Full Ep
20:29
Ridiculousness
S17 • E3
Summer Celebration
Rob, Steelo and Chanel celebrate summer with videos that capture the essence of the season, including risky carnival rides, campfire dives, music festival mayhem and bad backyard decisions.
08/21/2020
You may also like5 Videos
Trailer
00:15
MTV UnpluggedS2020
Miley Cyrus Is Going Unplugged
Miley Cyrus will perform a concert unlike any she's ever given on MTV Unplugged: Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions, premiering Friday, October 16, at 7/6c.
10/05/2020
Trailer
03:00
The Challenge: Total MadnessS35
The Challenge: Total Madness Isn't for the Faint of Heart
The Challenge returns with familiar faces and brand-new twists, including an underground bunker for competitors to live in and an even more difficult road to the final.
03/19/2020
Trailer
00:30
Nick Cannon Presents: Wild 'N OutS14
Who Dis?
Nick kicks things up a notch when Blac Chyna, Ginuwine, Ceaser, ScHoolboy Q, Mario and other celebrity guest stars turn up to do battle for the coveted championship belt.
12/12/2019
Trailer
01:30
MTV Floribama ShoreS3
Floribama Shore Season 3 Is a Roller Coaster of Emotions
From fights to hookups to breakdowns, everything is bigger in St. Petersburg, FL, on Floribama Shore Season 3.
11/12/2019